Election Day | Severe weather possible | The Great Egg Hunt

Election Day

Today is Election Day, and the polls will be open until 7 p.m.

Locally, residents will have a chance to cast their vote for Naperville mayor, four city council seats, three open seats on either the Naperville School District 203 or Indian Prairie School District 204 boards of education, three open slots on the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners, and two spots on the College of DuPage Board of Trustees.

Voters can check the Will County and DuPage County clerks’ websites to find their polling place and view a sample ballot.

Later tonight, NCTV17 will air live election coverage both on our channel and online, providing up-to-date information on results. The coverage kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Severe weather possible later today, tomorrow morning

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of the possibility for severe weather today in both Will and DuPage counties, between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There’s a chance for high winds, damaging hail, and tornadoes. However, the NWS says there is still some uncertainty in the forecast, as the presence of a “cap,” which is a layer of warm air aloft, could prevent storms from forming altogether.

The NWS advises keeping a close eye on the forecast throughout the day. There’s also the potential for some strong storms in the area Wednesday morning.

DuPage County overdose statistics for 2022

Overdose deaths in DuPage County last year totaled 150, according to new data released by DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen.

The data showed a continuance in a trend seen over the past few years in the deceased having a mix of drugs found in their system, rather than just one or two. Jorgensen said it was “commonplace to find up to 15 drugs.” Because of that, pinpointing which drug was responsible for causing the death was difficult.

Fentanyl was the most common drug found within the systems of those deceased, appearing in 106 cases. Others that were frequently in the mix included cocaine (55 cases); cannabinoids (51 cases); benzodiazepines (48 cases); antidepressants (37 cases); and opioid-based prescription medications (26 cases.)

Another continued trend from recent years was the ages of those deceased shifting higher. For 2022, the highest number of deaths, 40, was seen in the 30-39 age group. Second highest was in those 40-49, making up 35 of the cases, and third was 20-29 year olds, with 30 deaths.

District 203 reviews its bullying policy

Staff, students, parents, caregivers, administrators and several board of education members recently reviewed a pair of Naperville School District 203 policies pertaining to student bullying and discipline, which were discussed at Monday’s board meeting.

Illinois School Code requires districts to annually form an advisory committee to review the policies and recommend potential changes. This year’s advisory committee proposed a few tweaks to the district’s bullying policy, adding language that make it clear racial, ethnic and religious slurs, threats and physical gestures would qualify as bullying.

According to district officials, there were a record number of participants on this year’s advisory panel. The board will act on the recommended policy changes at the next meeting April 17.

Naperville Jaycees hold “The Great Egg Hunt” this Saturday

Kids 8-years-old and younger are invited to come out to Frontier Sports Complex at 3380 Cedar Glade Drive this Saturday for the Naperville Jaycees’ Great Egg Hunt 2023.

14,000 eggs will be strewn out among the four different ball fields for kids to fetch. Age groups will be divided up into different fields: 2 years and younger; 3-4 year olds; 5-6 year olds, and 7-8 year olds. The horn will sound at 9 a.m. sharp for the hunt, and parents are advised to show up thirty minutes early, as it goes fast. The Easter Bunny will be stopping by for a visit as well.

The event is free and no registration is needed. Donations of non-perishable food items are encouraged, to benefit DuPagePads.