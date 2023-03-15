Female students look to break speed record | Two new Naperville restaurants | Belgio’s donates over 400 meals

Naperville North female automotive students out to set speed record

Some female automotive students at Naperville North High School are hoping to set a speed record.

The group is building a Chevy S-10 to compete in the fastest land speed race in the country: the Texas Mile in Beeville, Texas. They’ve been assembling it under the guidance of automotive teacher Greg Ditch. His 20-year-old daughter Alina, a college diesel industrial technology student, will be behind the wheel.

The truck, named “Lunch Money,” was built from scratch by the all-female crew. The group will be in Texas for the race on March 24, hoping to top the 207 mph record.

New restaurants open in Naperville

Two new restaurants have opened in Naperville.

On Monday, the Tasty Biscuit had its grand opening. The breakfast and brunch restaurant’s location at 1112 E. Ogden Ave is its third, with others in St. Charles and Bolingbrook. The restaurant serves up standards like biscuits and waffles, along with signature dishes like the Sugga Momma, which includes a southern-fried chicken breast topped with spicy honey sauce, eggs and waffles.

Also opening up recently is Pho Chicago & Cajun, which serves Vietnamese cuisine and noodle soups. As an extra bonus, Cajun seafood is served on the weekends. The downtown Naperville location, at 43 E. Jefferson, was previously occupied by Green Basil.

Naperville Central teacher awarded NEA Foundation Award for Teaching Excellence

The Illinois Education Association (IEA) awarded Naperville Central High School teacher Seth Brady with the NEA Award for Teaching Excellence.

The honor is given to educators who promote both excellence in teaching and advocacy for the profession.

Brady, a social studies teacher, was noted as an instrumental part of the creation of the Illinois Global Scholar Certificate. He developed capstone, one of the assessments for the certificate. He’s helped mentor students who address world challenges, connect with experts, and effect change.

First woman to lead Good Shepherd Church

Good Shepherd Church announced that Pastor Tara Beth Leach will be its newest Senior Minister, making her the first woman to be named to the top leadership role at the church.

She returns to Good Shepherd after serving on staff as a youth minister from 2008-2013.

This won’t be the first time Leach serves in a leadership role, as she was previously the Senior Pastor at the First Church of the Nazarene of Pasadena, California. Most recently, she was the Pastor of Servant Ministry & Missional Life at Christ Church of Oakbrook.

Outside of church, the Olivet Nazarene University graduate and author, speaks at conferences, retreats, and universities across the country on church leadership and women in ministry.

College of DuPage makes NJCAA Tournament

For the first time since 2009, the College of DuPage has made it to the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Championship tournament.

The Chaparrals will take on the Fulton-Montgomery Community College Raiders of Johnstown, N.Y., tonight at 5 p.m.

The 20-13 Chaps earned their spot after an 84-70 win over Region 12 champ Lorain County (Ohio) Community College for the Great Lakes District title.

Belgio’s Catering donates over 400 fish fry dinners

After the cancellation of the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 Friday Fish Fries, leftover meals were donated to a local community pantry.

Last Thursday, workers at Belgio’s Catering, which had been providing the food for the fish fries, packed up meals for customers at the West Suburban Community Pantry. The hot fish dinners came complete with vegetables, mashed potatoes, and gravy.

This wasn’t the first time the West Suburban Community Pantry was a recipient of fish dinners from the VFW. They also received them last year when the fish fries were canceled due to COVID-19.