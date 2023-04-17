Fermilab baby bison | NCC men’s volleyball championship win | Characters on Water Street

Fermilab welcomes a new baby bison

Fermilab’s first new baby bison of the year was born on April 13. The particle physics laboratory has a herd of now 40 bison that grace the acres of prairie land around the facility. Fermilab hopes to have up to 22 new calves during 2023.

Fermilab’s first director Robert Wilson created the bison herd in 1969 to be a symbol of the Midwestern prairie at Fermilab.

Visitors are welcome to view the bison in person at Fermilab, which is located at the intersection of Kirk Road and Pine Street in Batavia.

Slate photo courtesy: Ryan Postel, Fermilab

Naper Settlement receives $187k grant

Naper Settlement has received a $187,003 grant from the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant Program from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). This grant was part of a $22.5 million investment distributed to almost 90 tourist attractions and destinations statewide.

Naper Settlement plans to use the money for special events, helping to upgrade things like performances, attractions, and signage. Last year the museum had more than 33,000 attendees at Naper Settlement produced events.

NCC men’s volleyball wins CCIW championship

North Central College men’s volleyball won the CCIW championship for the first time in school history this weekend. The Cardinals capped off a perfect conference campaign with a 3-1 victory over Carthage on Saturday night.

The win gives North Central an automatic bid into the 16-team NCAA tournament. The 22-3 Cardinals will be a regional host, facing Benedictine University on Friday night. The winner will face either Carthage College or UC Santa Cruz in the regional final on Saturday night.

DuPagePads receives $250k grant

DuPagePads received a $250,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) and the DCEO to help fund its interim housing center (IHC). Governor J.B. Pritzker announced funding to 70 different non-profits around the state on Friday. These grant awards range anywhere from $50,000 up to $250,000.

The grant, combined with private donations from the community, will help DuPagePads improve the IHC’s safe outdoor space, laundry facility, and kitchen preparations. The organization serves hot meals every day for more than 300 guests on average who shelter at the IHC.

Characters on Water Street coming May The 4th

Costumed characters from a galaxy far, far away will take over downtown Naperville for “Characters on Water Street,” a free family-friendly meet and greet on May 4. From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the force will be strong on Water Street, between Main and Webster Streets, as characters will parade through the area.

The Downtown Naperville Alliance has partnered with the 501st Midwest Garrison for this event. That group is a chapter of the 501st Legion that gives back to local organizations with their passion for character portrayals.

For more information about the event, visit the Downtown Naperville Alliance website.