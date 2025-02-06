Fidelity approved for Barnes & Noble space | Concerns over preschool proposal | Metea alum leads ISU lanes

Fidelity gets go-ahead for Barnes & Noble space

Fidelity Brokerage Services, an investment services firm, has been granted a variance to occupy commercial space commonly designated for retail and restaurant use in Naperville’s downtown district, following a 7-2 vote from the city council.

Last month, Fidelity representatives went before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and unveiled the firm’s plan to occupy 2,437 square feet of first-floor space and a second floor office space at the former Barnes & Noble site at 47 E. Chicago Ave. Commissioners gave a favorable recommendation.

The council did add a few stipulations to the variance, including a requirement Fidelity have at least 45 employees on site and have personnel on the ground floor space at all times while the branch office is open, which will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Fidelity’s existing office in Freedom Commons, 1823 Freedom Drive, will close once it relocates to the downtown space.

Preschool proposal brings concerns from neighbors

Primrose School, an Atlanta-based early childhood education center, could soon open its second location in Naperville, based on a proposal reviewed at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. Nearby residents, however, are concerned about the impact the development would have on the surrounding area

If plans proceed as outlined, Primrose will open a center at 471 E. 75th St. A veterinary office, Animal Health Care, had previously occupied the property, and its building will be razed, based on the plans submitted. In its place on the 1.49-acre site would be a one-story, 13,596-square-foot facility for Primrose’s operations.

Commissioners reviewed the Primrose proposal for several reasons, including the center’s request for fewer parking spaces than normally permitted under city code, as well as landscaping and fencing plans associated with the project. Commissioners did give a favorable recommendation, and the proposal advances to the decision-making city council. Primrose’s other location in the city is at Naperville Crossings, 2915 Reflection Drive.

Playgrounds, flooring, paving and more in store for summer work in District 204

It’s going to be a busy summer of construction and renovations in Indian Prairie School District 204.

After voters last fall approved a referendum to fund up to $420 million in safety, security, and facility improvements, administrators have gotten to work planning some of the highest-priority projects.

District 203 planning fee increases

School and course fees across different grade levels could increase in the upcoming 2025-26 school year in Naperville School District 203, based on a proposal presented at Monday’s board of education meeting. A decisive vote is scheduled at the upcoming Feb. 18 meeting.

A general K-12 school fee is slated to increase $4 across all grade levels, with the new cost being $78 per student in elementary schools, $90 per student in junior high and $91 per student in high school. At the high school, a number of materials fees are slated to increase $5 per course, in an effort to keep pace with rising inflationary costs.

Metea alum Sydney Lewis leads the lanes for Illinois State Bowling

Metea Valley bowling alum, Sydney Lewis, gave NCTV17 our first and still only perfect game captured in Naperville Sports Weekly History. Four years later, the Mustang is president of Illinois State (University) Bowling, and will soon graduate with plans to become a teacher.

We caught up with Sydney who shared what the transition from high school to collegiate bowling was like.