Firefighter helmet theft | Citizens Fire Academy | Community Chess Day

Reward for help finding firefighter helmet thief

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 reward for help in finding the person(s) who stole a firefighter helmet off of a statue in front of a Naperville home.

According to a press release, the helmet was stolen on Sept. 23, from the home on the 1200 block of Sandpiper Lane. The helmet had been on top of a statue of a green dragon wearing a yellow coat.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, either via their website, or by calling 630-420-6006. Callers may remain anonymous.

Slots now open for Citizens Fire Academy

The Naperville Fire Department is currently looking for residents interested in taking part in this fall’s Citizens Fire Academy.

The academy offers the public a chance to get an in-depth look at the work done by firefighters. It includes hands-on training, presentations by first responders, and behind-the-scenes experiences within the fire station.

Classes will run Mondays and Wednesdays, tentatively set to start Oct. 9 and run through Nov. 1. They’ll be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Those interested in signing up should email NFDPublicEducation@naperville.il.us. Spots are limited.

Forest preserve increasing efforts against light pollution

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is increasing its efforts to fight light pollution, planning a comprehensive exterior lighting audit to see where improvements can be made. Learn more about the harms of light pollution and what steps the district has already taken in its efforts to limit it.

District 203’s school improvement plans

Naperville School District 203’s board of education on Monday approved individual school improvement plans across the 23 buildings for the 2023-24 school year. The documents touch on academic and social-emotional learning goals as the new year ramps up.

The board had a preliminary discussion of the plans last month. Several officials requested additional information, particularly in the area of achievement gaps, which were included in the revised documents.

District 203 administrators and the board annually hash over school improvement plans to drill down on specific needs within each building. A progress update on the plans will be offered up next spring.

Community Chess Day at Naperville Crossings

This Saturday, Oct. 7, will be the inaugural Community Chess Event at Naperville Crossings, located at 2656-2940 Showplace Drive.

The event will run from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and will feature chess lessons, competitions in both open challenges and games, and a chance to socialize with other chess lovers. Players of any age and level are welcome, from beginners to experts. There will also be in-store promotions at many Naperville Crossings businesses, as well as food, prizes, and giveaways.

Elite Chess will be leading the event. No registration is necessary.