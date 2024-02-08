Flap over migrant housing proposal | Naansense opens | Alzheimer’s caregiver support group

Naperville City Councilman Josh McBroom faces criticism over migrant housing sign-up proposal

Naperville City Councilman Josh McBroom faced criticism from some residents at Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting over his proposal to create a sign-up sheet for residents to house migrants, with many calling it a political stunt and questioning its sincerity.

McBroom had suggested the potential sign-up sheet at the Jan. 16 council meeting . In the days following, it garnered national attention. Learn more about the issues some had with the proposal, and McBroom’s response.

Naansense Naperville location now open for business

The Naperville location of Naansense is now open for business. The fast-casual Indian street food restaurant can be found at 1211 E. Ogden Ave, Suite 105, in the Costco parking lot. The menu features naan wraps, bowls, and sides like samosas and masala fries.

This is the first suburban location for the restaurant, whose home base is in Chicago. A third location is planned to open in Oak Brook later this month.

The restaurant prides itself on being part of the “one feeds two” initiative, in which for each meal purchased, it funds a school meal for a child living in poverty in India.

DuPage Care Center brings back Alzheimer’s caregiver support group

The DuPage Care Center is bringing back its Alzheimer’s Association caregiving support group, after having put it on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meetings will offer a safe, welcoming, non-judgmental space for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s or other similar illnesses to gain emotional, educational, and social support.

Meetings will be held the second Wednesday of each month, starting Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m. They’ll take place at the DuPage Care Center, located at 400 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton.

Those interested can RSVP to Mike Weisensee at (630) 784-4490 or Heidi Bohan at (630) 784-4240. Masks are currently required to be worn at the facility.

DuPage County Historical Museum showcases Black leaders with month-long exhibit

The DuPage County Historical Museum is showcasing Black leaders and changemakers with a month-long exhibit throughout February.

The Black Trailblazers exhibit highlights individuals who made a difference in DuPage County through their contributions in fields like art, education, or sports, or though civil rights social initiatives.

The museum is located at 102 E. Wesley St., Wheaton. More information about the exhibit and hours can be found on the museum’s website.

Megan Niklas celebrates 20 years as manager for North Central College women’s basketball

North Central College women’s basketball recently honored longtime team manager Megan Niklas in celebration of her 20 years with the team. Niklas began working as a team manager during her high school days at Naperville Central.

Learn more about Niklas’ career, and the special shout-out she got from WNBA great Candace Parker.