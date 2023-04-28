Former Naperville resident charged in rock-throwing death | Early morning fire | Marie Todd Practice Facility

Former Naperville resident charged with murder

A former Naperville teen is one of three 18-year-olds charged with murder in the death of Alexa Bartell, who was killed last week when her windshield was struck by a landscaping rock while she was driving in Colorado.

Zachary Kwak, who was a Naperville resident until 2021, Joseph Koenig, and Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik allegedly damaged seven cars with stones on April 19, including the car of 20-year-old Bartell. Read more about the incident here.

Chicago man found guilty of attempted truck robbery

A Chicago man has been found guilty of seven felonies related to an attempted truck robbery at a Jewel-Osco in Naperville.

Frederick Holmon, 32, was arrested in July 2021 after the Naperville Police Department responded to an incident at the Jewel-Osco located at 1759 W. Ogden Avenue.

The victim was making a delivery of wine and liquor to the store. Holmon, armed with a 9 mm semi-automatic rifle, approached the victim and threatened his life. The victim refused to give him any alcohol and ran to tell a Jewel-Osco employee.

Holman fled to a nearby parked car, but police stopped him just minutes later. Officials found the 9 mm semi-automatic rifle, a .357 revolver loaded with six rounds, and a 9 mm extended magazine with 16 rounds.

Holmon was convicted of two counts of armed violence, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, one count each of attempted armed robbery, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Holmon faces 15 to 30 years in prison. He will appear in court again on May 31.

Noose found at Naperville middle school

A noose was found on the grounds of Naperville’s Scullen Middle School, police said on Thursday. The noose was discovered by a faculty member, but it’s not clear when or where at the school it was found.

The Naperville Police Department launched an investigation, and they’re working with Indian Prairie School District (IPSD) 204 officials. The investigation is still in its early stages.

Early morning fire in Cantigny Court

The Naperville Fire Department responded to an incident at the 1300 block of Cantigny Court around 6 a.m. this morning.

Smoke was showing from the rear of a two-story, single-family home, and firefighters found a small fire on the exterior of the building. Residents and pets escaped the situation after being alerted to the fire by the home’s smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but NFD officials believe it originated from an outside fire pit. Damages to the home are estimated to be $15,000.

No injuries were reported from the incident, and the home was deemed habitable by firefighters.

Naperville Park District finalizes Marie Todd Practice Facility

The Naperville Park District has finalized naming the golf practice facility at Naperbrook Golf Course the “Marie Todd Practice Facility.” The announcement was made during Thursday’s park board meeting.

Marie Todd served as a Naperville Park District Commissioner from 2005-2023, including time spent as President (2006-07, 2021-22) and Vice President (2008-09).

Key projects under her leadership include constructing the Fort Hill Activity Center and the Knoch Knolls Nature Center and renovating Centennial Beach and Springbrook Golf Course.