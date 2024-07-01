Gas price increase | Shooting investigated | Naperville Little League Championship Show

July brings gas price increase to Illinois

The start of July means a boost in gas prices in Illinois.

As of July 1, the state gas tax will increase by 2 cents, moving it up to 47 cents per gallon. The rise is a result of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, which in 2019, established a yearly increase in fuel taxes to help fund infrastructure improvements.

The rate increase is determined by inflation. This year sees a 3.5% increase from the previous per gallon rate of 45.4 cents. The diesel fuel tax will also go up, from 52.9 cents to 54.5 cents per gallon.

Illinois now has the second highest gas tax in the nation, behind only California.

Naperville police investigate Sunday shooting

Naperville police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, following an argument, according to a press release from the Naperville Police Department.

Authorities say that around 5:12 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Watkins Lane, after receiving a call about a gunshot. Police say the caller said three people were arguing in a parking lot when a gunshot rang out. The three then fled the area.

Officers say when they arrived they found evidence that someone had been shot. They later discovered the victim was a Bolingbrook man, who had taken himself to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say the shooting was not a random act, but an isolated incident. Anyone with information on the event should call police at 630-548-2955, or email Napervillecrimetips@naperville.il.us.

Will County seeking election judges ahead of November election

The Will County Clerk is seeking election judges, setting a goal to recruit and train 500 new candidates this summer before the November election, according to a press release from the clerk’s office.

To qualify, applicants must be Will County residents, registered voters, and complete training. High school juniors and seniors as well as local college students are encouraged to apply. High schoolers must get written approval from a principal, teacher, and parent, have a 3.0 GPA on a scale of 4.0, and go through training.

Pay is $200 for training and Election Day work, with additional days of paid work available. Those interested can apply on the Will County Clerk’s website. Student applications will open up once the 2024-25 school year begins.

Ribbon cutting for Oakridge Parkway’s newly renovated playground

The Naperville Park District will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the new playground at Oakridge Parkway, 478 E. 87th St., at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2.

An extensive renovation of Oakridge’s existing playground took place from April through June of this year and was recently completed. Besides the new play equipment, there’s also a new shelter and site furnishings.

Naperville Little League Championship Show premieres tonight

The Naperville Little League Championship Show premieres on NCTV17 both online and on air tonight at 8 p.m. with the full highlights and interviews from all five city championship games.

The highlights from each game will be available on NCTV17’s community sports page.