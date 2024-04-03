Gaza cease-fire resolution discussed | Text option for 211 | Benet senior in Gibson program

Naperville City Council members address proposal for Gaza cease-fire resolution

Tuesday marked the fourth consecutive Naperville City Council meeting where discussion on a potential Gaza cease-fire resolution drew a large crowd, as audience members from both sides of the argument filled the council chambers.

Though the topic has not made its way onto a council agenda, it was discussed by some on the dais at last night’s meeting and was the main talking point during public forum.

Learn more about what was said about the proposal for a local Gaza cease-fire resolution.

DuPage County residents can now text 211 service for health and social service needs

DuPage County residents looking for health and human services help can now text the county’s 211 line for assistance.

DuPage County officials established the 211 program in November 2022 as an online and call service to help connect residents with the appropriate agencies to address their health and social service needs. Now those looking for help can also text their zip code to 898211 to be connected with a county operator who will coordinate assistance with a referral.

The texting option will be available Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The online service and 211 call helpline are operational 24/7.

Naperville police partner with other agencies for distracted driving awareness campaign

The Naperville Police Department is teaming up with other law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois as well as the Illinois Department of Transportation this month for a distracted driving awareness campaign.

“U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” is the motto being enforced throughout April, which is Distracted Driving Awareness month. Additional patrols will be out, keeping a watchful eye for those texting while driving, along with any other traffic violations.

Using a phone in anything other than hands-free mode while driving is illegal in Illinois. Authorities say distracted driving is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle crashes.

Benet Academy senior lands spot in prestigious Gibson Generation Group program

A Benet Academy senior is on her way to rock star status after she was recently accepted to a prestigious program in the music world

In December 2023, Lauren Hunter was chosen to join the Gibson Generation Group (G3) Class of 2025.

Learn more about the acclaimed two-year program led by Gibson Brands, which helps musicians and songwriters hone their craft.

Naperville North coach, teacher recognized at robotics competition

Geoffrey Schmitt, who has coached Naperville North High School’s robotics team for 16 years, was recognized with an award for his leadership this past weekend at the Midwest Regional FIRST Robotics Competition in Chicago.

Schmitt, who also teaches computer science courses at North, received the Woodie Flowers Award at the event, which was held from March 27 to March 30. The Flowers award was established nearly three decades ago to recognize mentors in robotics competitions.