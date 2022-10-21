Halloween Driving Safety Campaign | Updated COVID-19 Boosters | Pumpkin Smash

Halloween Driving Safety Campaign

The Naperville Police Department is reminding the public to celebrate safely this Halloween, with an eye on driving safety. To that end, it’s partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and other law enforcement agencies statewide for a Click It or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign during the holiday. To help keep all safe, they recommend making sure to plan a safe way to get home before going to a Halloween party if you plan to be drinking or using marijuana. That can be a designated driver, ride-sharing service or public transportation. As even walking while impaired can be dangerous, authorities say to ask a sober friend to walk you home. If you notice someone impaired about to drive, take their keys, and get them a ride. And finally if you notice someone driving while impaired, let law enforcement know.

Updated COVID-19 Boosters For Kids

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is now offering bivalent COVID-19 booster shots for kids ages 5 to 11. The updated boosters are available by appointment only at the Central Public Health Center in Wheaton. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the shots for those in that age range who are now at least two months past their initial series of shots or most recent booster vaccination. Health experts say this updated booster helps boost immunity against both the original COVID-19 strain as well as the Omnicron variants. Appointments can be made through the DCHD website or by calling (630) 682-7400. The updated boosters are also available at many area pharmacies and medical providers.

Stay Alert for Deer On Roadways

Local forest preserves are reminding the public to keep an eye out for deer on area roadways this fall. Peak mating season for white-tailed deer is late October to mid-November, a time when deer are moving around more looking for mates. Drivers should be vigilant, especially around dawn and dusk. Experts say to keep an eye out for deer crossing signs and, be especially watchful on roadways along woods, fields, fencerows and waterways. They also say deer tend to travel in groups so if you spot one, slow down as others are likely close by. And when driving at night, watch the sides of roads for shining eyes: deer eyes will reflect headlights, helping to spot them. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources tell motorists if a collision is inevitable, “don’t veer for deer.” Doing so may cause you to lose control, hit other cars, or swerve off the road. Instead they say to try and “glance your vehicle off the deer,” while trying to keep from swerving into other traffic or off the roadway.

Sixth Annual Pumpkin Smash

Once Halloween has passed, the Naperville Park District has a perfect plan for your jack-o’-lantern or leftover pumpkins. It’s holding it’s sixth annual Pumpkin Smash at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots. On Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to noon, participants can either drop off their pumpkins to be squashed…or do the smashing themselves. The benefits are twofold: adding nutrients into the garden soil, and keeping the pumpkins out of landfills. Last year a record 22,416 lbs. of pumpkins was composted at the event. The garden plots are located at 811 S. West Street.