House fire | AAPI Heritage Month event | Centennial Beach

Fire causes $250K in damages

A house fire in Naperville Wednesday morning caused about $250,000 in damages.

The Naperville Fire Department responded to an incident in the 800 block of Cardiff Road at 8:15 a.m. Smoke was showing from the roof of a single-family home, and when fire crews came to the second story of the structure, they found areas where the fire had completely burned through the floor. All residents were out of the home.

The fire was deemed under control after 18 minutes, and fire companies stayed on the scene for another 90 minutes to ensure all hot spots in the house were extinguished.

No one was injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

AAPI Heritage Month community event

Naperville School District 203 is celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a free community event on Friday, May 12 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Kennedy Junior High, located at 2929 Green Trails Drive in Lisle.

It will feature Asian American speakers and authors, a student discussion panel, and free book giveaways. RSVPs are appreciated, but not required to attend.

Anyone with questions about the event can email Rachel Brodeur at rbrodeur@naperville203.org.

Will County announces new Animal Control Department Administrator

The Will County Board has appointed Anna Payton as the administrator of the county’s Animal Control Department. The decision was confirmed at the board’s April meeting.

Payton previously served as the Executive Director of the Naperville Area Humane Society, and Director of Animal Care & Control for the City of Aurora.

Will County Animal Control responds to resident reports on animal issues, provides housing for animals, and works with local animal rescue organizations to move unclaimed animals to adoption services.

Washington Street Bridge traffic alteration

Washington Street Bridge traffic was moved from the east side to the west side Wednesday morning in preparation for the demolition of the east half of the bridge. Check out the details of the four-stage project in downtown Naperville.

Centennial Beach preseason membership

Centennial Beach is offering benefits to those who purchase a 2023 membership through May 29.

Preseason benefits include an early entry on weekdays, coupons for Park District amenities, a 10% discount at the Centennial Grill, and two guest passes. Coupons and guest passes can be picked up at Centennial Beach from May 27 through June 30.

The beach will open for the season on May 27. For more information about 2023 membership rates, visit Centennial Beach’s website.