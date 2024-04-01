House fire | Roadside safety checks | Eclipse viewing party

Naperville house fire causes $200K in damages

A house fire in Naperville early Saturday morning caused $200,000 in damages, leaving the home uninhabitable, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Authorities say fire crews responded to a two-story duplex on the 2500 block of Eldorado Lane shortly past midnight after receiving a call from a passerby.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a “heavy fire” on the second floor of the residence. As they moved inside, they found a large amount of fire in a bedroom. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within about 20 minutes.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were released. The occupant was not home during the incident. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

DuPage County State’s Attorney named 2024 Champion for Kids

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin was honored with Fight Crime: Invest in Kids’ 2024 Champion for Kids Award at an event last week in Springfield.

Berlin was recognized for his support of solutions to move kids away from crime and toward success, according to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney. He was one of six award recipients around the country.

Illinois State Police roadside safety checks in April

The Illinois State Police (ISP) will conduct roadside safety checks throughout April in several counties, including Will and DuPage. Officers will increase overnight patrols from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to a press release.

ISP will be on the lookout for unsafe drivers and those with a revoked or suspended license.

Other checks include:

driving under the influence

safety belt and child restraint use

speeding

distracted driving

all Illinois Vehicle Code and criminal violations

Dress Up 203 shines in inaugural year

The Dress Up 203 Initiative recently hosted its first boutique at Naperville North High School. The focus of the initiative was to help girls get a prom dress who may not be able to afford one.

Learn more about the work of seven mothers of Naperville School District 203 students, which resulted in 33 high school girls receiving prom dresses.

Solar eclipse viewing party at Whalon Lake on April 8

Whalon Lake is hosting a solar eclipse viewing party on Monday, April 8 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The solar-bration will take place in the “open, grassy area” of Whalon Lake.

The “Great American Solar Eclipse” will be the longest and most visible eclipse in Illinois in the last century. It will be the last total eclipse visible in North America until 2044.

The event will include expert-led activities about the phenomena, and a marshmallow toast around a campfire after the eclipse.

No RSVP is required, and the first 50 attendees will receive free glasses to safely watch the eclipse. For more information about the solar-bration, visit the Forest Preserve District of Will County website.