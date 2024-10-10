Hurricane Milton fundraiser | IPSD 204 tech needs | DCM mural takes shape

Naperville spa hosting Hurricane Milton fundraiser

A new spa in downtown Naperville is hosting a Hurricane Milton relief fundraiser.

Spa Lane, located at 114 N Washington, Suite 3, will hold its Spa-A-Thon fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All spa services will be 50% off, with 100% of the proceeds and any additional donations going to the American Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse. Appointments can be made through the Spa Lane website.

District 204 eyes tech needs along with facilities, safety priorities

Indian Prairie School District 204 made major strides in replacing old equipment during the past three years by spending an extra $11.5 million from interest earnings and other funding outside the typical tech budget.

But that extra funding has run out, and the current year’s technology budget fell about $1 million short of what Chief Technology Officer Rodney Mack said his team needs to keep classroom technology, network infrastructure, operational systems, and cybersecurity up to speed.

Naperville Sunrise Rotary seeks grant applications from the community

The Naperville Sunrise Rotary is now accepting grant applications from organizations that provide programs and services supporting youth, teens, young adults, and families in the Naperville community.

Each year, the Rotary Club of Naperville offers grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit and school organizations for programs and outreach services that align with both the Rotary International mission and the club’s mission.

To be considered for a 2025 grant, applications must be sent in by Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. The application can be found on the Naperville Sunrise Rotary website.

District 203 enrollment higher than anticipated

The number of students enrolled across all of Naperville School District 203’s buildings this fall clocked in higher than initially projected, based on a report at Monday’s board of education meeting.

As of Sept. 30, District 203 reported hosting 16,221 students across all grade levels. Administrators’ preliminary enrollment estimates for the new school year were 16,182 students.

Amid the uptick, administrators indicated the board policy of class sizes is being upheld, ranging from 20 to 30 students per room, based on grade level.

The DuPage Children’s Museum kite mural begins to take shape

Nearly two weeks into the painting process, Rich Lo’s kite mural is starting to take shape at the DuPage Children’s Museum.

Despite facing several challenges during the painting process, sharing the completed mural with the community on Oct. 20 keeps Lo motivated.

