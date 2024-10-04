Hurricane relief efforts | Lumenaura | Hawaii Fluid Art

Naperville firefighter called to North Carolina for Hurricane Helene relief efforts

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene – the second deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland this century – a Naperville firefighter is doing his part to help victims near Asheville, North Carolina.

Since last Friday, Naperville Fire Department Lieutenant Chuck Gros has been traversing the flooded areas of the region with a specialized water rescue team to search for and rescue storm victims.

Learn more about how Gros’ role with the Naperville Fire Department has prepared him for the mission in North Carolina.

Mesón Sabika, Casey’s Foods raising funds for Hurricane Helene victims

Back in Naperville, two businesses are doing their part to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Through Tuesday, Oct. 15, Casey’s Foods, 124 W. Gartner Rd., will match and raise donations for the Samaritan’s Purse response to Hurricane Helene. Donations can be made at any checkout register. For more information, visit Casey’s Facebook page.

And on Oct. 15 at Mesón Sabika, 1025 Aurora Ave., 100% of the day’s sales by the restaurant will be donated to the World Vision support of Hurricane Helene victims.

New ‘Lumenaura’ immersive art display lights up Aurora this month

Aurora is getting ready to light up its downtown tonight with “Lumenaura.”

The new interactive light and sound art experience event will feature immersive outdoor displays, futuristic projection mapping, street art, and live entertainment. Guests can stroll a path through downtown Aurora along the riverfront and interact with the different installments, all centered around the event’s theme of portals. Organizers suggest starting at the Sonic Runway, a 400-foot LED-lined arch display on Water Street, located outside City Hall, 44 E. Downtown Pl.

The display, along with roving performers and art experiences, will take place nightly from Friday, Oct. 4, through Friday, Nov. 1. There will be a special Lumenaura Fest Weekend Oct. 11 through 13, which will bring additions like musical performances on the main stage, light painting, large-scale projection art, a drone show, food trucks, and a beer garden to the event.

A sneak peek of the different displays and more information is available on the event’s website.

A change in Naperville’s municipal code for liquor licensees

At the request of a local business owner, Naperville is changing its municipal code and broadening allowances for liquor licensees to sell packaged craft beer and cider manufactured on premises. This comes after a unanimous affirmative vote at Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting.

The change stems from a request from representatives of Miskatonic Brewing Craft Kitchen, 47 E. Chicago Ave. Miskatonic holds what is known as a growler permit. The code amendment gives Miskatonic the ability to sell its manufactured craft beer and cider in cans and bottles of up to 32 ounces.

The city’s Liquor Commission reviewed Miskatonic’s request prior to its arrival to the city council. Commissioners gave a unanimous recommendation of support.

Hawaii Fluid Art studio opening soon in Naperville

Hawaii Fluid Art studio is preparing to open in Naperville at 115 E. Ogden Ave, Suite 121. The studio is known for its fluid art-making sessions, where customers select their colors, pour them into a cup, and then onto the canvas, creating a unique piece of art through blending and mixing.

At Thursday’s Liquor Commission meeting, Saurin Patel, owner of the Naperville Hawaii Fluid Art studio, requested that the city increase the capacity of the Class M-Recreational Liquor License by one to allow the business to sell alcohol during painting sessions.

The commission gave a favorable recommendation, and the Naperville City Council will make a final decision at a future meeting. Patel hopes to open the studio before the end of the year, depending on when the license is obtained.

Naperville Crossings to hold ChessFest on Oct. 5 and 6

This weekend, area chess enthusiasts are invited to gather at Naperville Crossings, 2656-2940 Showplace Drive, for ChessFest. The free, two-day event is open to players of all skill levels.

ChessFest kicks off Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with open chess play for all community members, and lessons from event partner Elite Chess.

On Sunday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., local talent will take the spotlight for the fourth annual high school chess tournament. The competition involves four rounds of games, with the top three schools receiving honors.

For more information on ChessFest, visit the Naperville Crossings website.

Weekend weather outlook

A slight chance of thunderstorms Friday morning will lead into a sunny afternoon, with a high of 73 degrees. Saturday brings clear skies and a high of 83 degrees, accompanied by wind gusts up to 19 mph.

The sunny and windy weather will stick around on Sunday, with the high dipping to 74 degrees.

Keep up to date on your daily weather forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.