Judge denies request to block assault weapons ban | Candace Parker makes history | Neuqua speech student wins State

Federal Judge denies request to block assault weapons ban

A federal judge has denied the request of a Naperville gun shop owner for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Illinois’ assault weapons ban, and a similar one in Naperville.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall ruled Friday in the lawsuit put forth by Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply in Naperville, and the National Association for Gun Rights. Kendall said the bans were “constitutionally sound.” She also wrote in her ruling that Bevis had not provided evidence that he would lose substantial sales due to the ban, noting he can still sell other types of guns.

Naperville’s city council had voted through an ordinance in August 2022 banning the sale of most high-powered rifles. It was set to take effect on January 1 of this year, but was put on hold by the city until the judge had made a ruling on the lawsuit.

The statewide assault weapons ban went into effect January 10.

Candace Parker becomes first-ever woman analyst for NBA All-Star game

Naperville Central graduate and WNBA star Candace Parker made her NBA All-Star game commentating debut over the weekend, becoming the first-ever woman to serve in the in-game analyst role at an NBA All-Star game.

Parker has served as an analyst and commentator for Turner Sports since 2018, besides playing in the WNBA for the past five years. She recently announced she would be moving from the Chicago Sky to the Las Vegas Aces.

During her debut commentating at the NBA All-Star game, she gave thanks for the opportunity, noting that “representation and opportunity matters.”

Naper Settlements Recollection Roundtable – School Days

As part of Naper Settlement’s ‘Recollection Roundtable’ series, this month, local seniors have the opportunity to share their memories and experiences from their school days.

Once a month, Naper Settlement hosts senior citizens who engage in conversation about certain topics that change every session. This month’s session will include sharing memories from participants’ school days, all while viewing yearbooks, school newspapers, and more.

The event will take place tomorrow, February 21, 2023. For more information, visit the Naper Settlement website.

Local School’s Heading to IHSA Swimming And Diving State Finals

All six of our local schools saw athletes qualify for the IHSA boys state swimming and diving meet at this weekend’s round of sectionals.

Waubonsie Valley won the program’s first sectional championship since 1996, finishing ahead of Naperville Central and Marmion Academy at the Neuqua Valley sectional. The Warriors also got a first-place finish from Keian Lam in the 200 Individual Medley. Naperville Central won the 200 Medley and 200 freestyle relays, while sophomore Max Goettsch took first in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events. Redhawk Alex Lakin took first in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Benet Academy won the Downers Grove South sectional championship. Benet senior Jack Larson won the 100-yard freestyle and took second in the 50-freestyle. Brendan Smith won the 100-yard breaststroke for the Redwings, who also won the 200-free relay. The state prelims will be held on Friday with the finals on Saturday at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Here’s where you can find the full results of the Downers Grove Sectional and Neuqua Valley Sectional.

Neuqua Student wins State in two speech categories

Neuqua Valley High School’s Luke Fosdick took home top honors in both the Impromptu and Extemporaneous categories at the IHSA State speech championship over the weekend.

Two of his teammates placed within the top three in other categories, with JV Krol landing at second place in Oratorical Declamation and Aditi Vadakath taking second in Special Occasion speaking. Neuqua Valley placed in fourth place overall as a team, tying with Hinsdale Central

Some other local students had top-six finishes as well. Athena Chen of Naperville Central ended her season with a fourth-place state finish in the Radio Speaking competition. And Metea Valley’s Eshita Singh got on the board with a sixth-place finish in the Original Oratory competition.