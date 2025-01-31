Naperville YMCA and Naper Settlement unveil 1910 Kroehler YMCA time capsule

The Naperville YMCA and Naper Settlement displayed tokens buried in time during the unveiling ceremony of a Kroehler YMCA time capsule from 1910.

The reveal took place at Naper Settlement’s Meeting House on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The YMCA invited current and former members, staff, and donors to witness what Kroehler YMCA members from the early 20th century had sealed in time.

Find out what was inside.

DuPage County creates program for small nonprofits

At its meeting Tuesday, the DuPage County Board tapped into some of its guaranteed federal funds and approved the creation of the Small Agency Grant Program. It will make $1.05 million available to eligible agencies that serve DuPage County residents.

Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are being allocated toward the program, which will provide individual grants ranging from $5,000 to $30,000 to nonprofits providing human services or economic development through job readiness, literacy, education, mentoring, housing and shelter, behavioral health services, substance use disorder treatment and food assistance.

Ice rinks might be done for season

Persistent above-freezing temperatures has resulted in the closure of all four of the Naperville Park District’s outdoor ice rinks, officials confirmed at Thursday’s Park Board meeting. The rinks might not reopen again this winter, though officials indicated the extended forecast will determine whether this is indeed the case.

The park district was offering outdoor skating at Centennial, Gartner and Wolf’s Crossing Community parks, as well as the Nike Sports Complex, this winter as temperatures plunged to freezing levels. In upcoming years, officials indicated they might consider refrigerated ice to extend the length of outdoor skating, which typically wraps by late February.

Naperville trainer makes fit-tastic journey to open her own gym

After pouring her blood, sweat, and tears into her business for the last nine years, Jen Hoeft has officially opened up her own fitness studio, J-fit.

Located at 550 Industrial Dr. Suite A, in Naperville, J-fit offers small group classes, strength training, and high-intensity interval training.

Learn more about Hoeft’s journey to seeing her dream realized.

Tickets for Downtown Naperville Winter Wine Walk go on sale Tuesday

Tickets for the Downtown Naperville Winter Wine Walk go on sale this Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The event is set for March 2, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will stroll to a number of different downtown Naperville businesses, sampling 12 different types of wine along the way. They’ll also get to snack on some small bites from area restaurants.

A complimentary wine-tasting glass is included with ticket price. Start times will be staggered, with all checking in at Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 244 S. Main St to get their map. Proceeds for the event will benefit Inside Out Club. Ticket information is available on the Downtown Naperville website.