Library parking deck discussion | Summer program guide | 40th Crime Prevention Calendar

Parking garage at Nichols Library back under consideration in Naperville

An idea to consider building a parking deck at Nichols Library in downtown Naperville — which first took shape nearly 20 years ago — is back.

The potential 500-space garage is once again under discussion as business leaders look for ways to build up parking supply to match the popularity of downtown Naperville.

Learn more about this resurfaced proposal.

District 203’s transportation building plan advances

Naperville School District 203’s plans of overhauling the existing transportation facility moved one step closer to reality after a recent vote in support of the proposal on the municipal side of local government.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday gave a favorable recommendation to several requested variances at the site, 595 and 601 W. 5th Ave. Naperville 203 officials are seeking several entitlements to accommodate the project, including the elimination of a fencing and buffering requirement and technical changes to yard setbacks.

Naperville 203 officials are planning to raze the existing transportation facility and construct a new, more modern one. The site houses the district’s fleet of buses and is also a meeting hub for drivers each day. The city council will give a final vote on the plans presented at an upcoming meeting.

Naperville increases tobacco dealer fees

Fees and fines for licensed dealers of tobacco and cigarette products within Naperville are set to increase, following the city council’s recent adoption of an ordinance amending four sections of the municipal code.

The annual tobacco and cigarette dealer license fee is increasing to $300. Additionally, fines could be as high as $10,000 per violation for dealers selling tobacco and cigarettes to minors.

The council adopted the ordinance on an 8-1 vote at a meeting on Tuesday, April 7. Councilman Nate Wilson cast the dissenting vote, saying he was concerned the increased costs could deter businesses from coming to Naperville, while dually expressing a desire to enforce existing laws.

Park District’s summer program guide goes online tomorrow

The Naperville Park District will unveil its summer program guide online tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22. The upcoming guide will provide details on summer programs, free community events, and popular summer destination spots within Naperville.

Registration for the district’s classes and activities begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 27.

4 decades of kids combating crime through Naperville calendar

This year will mark the 40th edition of the Naperville Police Department’s Crime Prevention Calendar.

For four decades, the calendar has used artwork from Naperville-area kids to help spread crime prevention messages.

Take a look at some of the tips students have been sending in for this year’s issue.