Local alum plays key role in upset | Kendra Scott | Naperville girls in Billy Elliot

Naperville native Chris Conway plays key role in major March Madness upset

The big story from the opening day of March Madness was #14 seed Oakland’s shocking 80-76 upset over #3 seed Kentucky.

Naperville Central alum Chris Conway played a major role for the Grizzlies, scoring eight points to go along with four rebounds and three assists.

Oakland advances to the Round of 32 to face the #11 seed North Carolina State tomorrow at 6:10 p.m. on TBS.

Photo courtesy: NCAA

Kendra Scott store opening in downtown Naperville

A new business will bring some bling to downtown Naperville. Kendra Scott, a popular jewelry store brand started by its namesake in Texas, will be opening a new location in the Main Street Promenade in the early summer.

The store will offer a variety of jewelry selections, including personalized products.

Kendra Scott has several locations in the area, including Oakbrook, Skokie, and Chicago, but this will be its first Naperville outpost.

Four Naperville girls shine on stage in Billy Elliot at Paramount Theatre

Four Naperville girls are shining on stage in the cast of Billy Elliot, in their Paramount Theatre debut.

Sixth grader Nina Poulimas and eighth graders Kavia Suri Kakodkar, Willa Zatzenbloom, and Piper Sobel all play ballet girls in the on-stage class where 11-year-old English boy Billy Elliot discovers his love and talent for dance.

Learn about each girl’s role in the cast, and what it means for all of them to be in a professional production.

SamaraCare teams up with Summit Clinical Services

SamaraCare has announced it will join together with Wheaton-based mental health practice Summit Clinical Services, effective May 1. Three psychiatrists, six therapists, and several administrators will now work under the SamaraCare name.

According to a press release from SamaraCare, the combination aims to address the rising demand for mental health services in DuPage County. The group will keep Summit’s Wheaton location.

New tennis courts at Naperville North High School

The planned installation of new tennis courts at Naperville North High School is moving forward, following a vote Monday at Naperville School District 203’s Board of Education meeting.

The construction firm Byrne and Jones has been selected to undertake the project, which will include removing the existing courts. The company presented the lowest of two quotes, with a total bid package of $1.64 million.

North’s current tennis courts have been subjected to a series of incremental repairs and patches over the years, according to officials, but the existing structure is deemed beyond its useful life.

Weekend weather outlook

Friday morning snow bursts north of the I-88 corridor have caused slick travel for morning commuters. Snow showers may return in the late afternoon, and a high of 42 is expected.

Naperville will see sunny skies on Saturday, with a high of 38. The clouds will return Sunday, but temperatures will warm up, with a high of 48.

Keep an eye out on your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.