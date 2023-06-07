Mayor on Bears proposal | Sidewalk funding | Autism research fundraiser

Naperville mayor speaks on Chicago Bears stadium proposal

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli spoke out publicly about his pitch to the Chicago Bears, asking the team to consider Naperville as a location for their new stadium. Read more about what both he and critics of the proposal said at last night’s city council meeting.

Council deliberates on how sidewalks should be funded

Also Tuesday, the council had a lengthy debate about the funding mechanism for the construction, replacement and repair of sidewalks.

Naperville officials have long charged property owners with sidewalk work through a cost-sharing arrangement between the city and property owners. But several council members proposed a change to the scenario that would fully fund the work through the municipal budget.

Ultimately, the status quo cost-sharing arrangement prevailed and was approved on a 6-3 vote.

According to a city document, more than 1,500 properties this year are slated to have sidewalks installed, repaired or replaced. The annual cumulative cost of the work has been pegged at $350,000.

Substitute teacher pay increase at D204 schools

At Monday night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education meeting, the board approved an increase in all categories of substitute teacher compensation.

The daily substitute teacher pay rate will be bumped up from $115 to $120 per day. The increase will align the district more closely with surrounding districts.

New playground for Mill Street Elementary School

This summer, Mill Street Elementary School’s playground will undergo a transformation, following a vote Monday from Naperville School District 203’s board of education.

Mill Street’s playground is one of District 203’s largest and most used recreation spaces within Naperville. The board awarded a $114,990 contract to Rockdale-based KD Landscape for a complete replacement of the existing playground equipment. Wear and tear and the age of the existing structure were cited as reasons for the swap-out of equipment, which is geared toward children ages 5 to 12.

District 203 operates Mill Street’s playground through a shared agreement with the Naperville Park District. Both entities will pay into the project, according to details shared at Monday’s meeting.

BD’s Mongolian Grill raises more than $21K for autism research

BD’s Mongolian Grill recently donated more than $21,000 to autism research after a month-long fundraiser. Learn more about their efforts and what sparked the fundraiser.