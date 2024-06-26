Metea girls soccer star honored | West Nile mosquitoes detected | Springbrook Parkway bridge closure

Metea Valley girls soccer standout Lucy Burk wins 2024 Body Armor MVP Belt

The all-time assist leader in Metea Valley girls soccer history and Northern Michigan commit Lucy Burk was selected from the more than 3,000 girls playing soccer in Illinois to receive the 22nd BODYARMOR Series MVP Belt.

She was given the belt on Father’s Day, while surrounded by friends, family, and Chicago Fire defender Andrew Gutman.

Learn more about the honor and why Burk was chosen.

First West Nile positive mosquitoes in Will County this year detected

Will County health officials say they have detected the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus (WNV) in the county this year, in a batch from Joliet on June 21.

West Nile virus typically causes flu-like symptoms in humans. About one in 150 of those infected develop more serious cases, affecting the central nervous system.

Learn more about West Nile virus and how to protect yourself from it.

Bridge closure in Springbrook Parkway

The Naperville Park District has closed the bridge over the creek east of Meadow Road at 2359 Nottingham Lane in Springbrook Parkway.

According to a social media post by the park district, an inspection of the bridge showed “deficiencies where improvements of repair to the bridge would be impractical.”

The park district will be removing the bridge and will evaluate replacing it at a later date.

Free rapid HIV testing offered tomorrow in Will County

On Thursday, June 27, in honor of National HIV Testing Day, the Will County Health Department will offer free rapid HIV testing from noon to 4 p.m.

The testing will take place at a mobile unit outside of the health department’s main office on 501 Ella Ave. in Joliet. No appointments are necessary, and results will be given in 15 minutes.

There will also be a meeting that day of Positive Vibes Only, a support group for those living with HIV. It will be held in the health department’s main office from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Care clinic staff and an infectious disease doctor will be on hand, with a number of resources presented. Those interested can RSVP to Michelle Ward at 815-325-8004, or by emailing mward@willcountyhealth.org.

New housing proposal near downtown Naperville

Last Wednesday, a proposed four-lot residential development in the 200 block of West Van Buren Avenue advanced, with the Planning and Zoning Commission casting a favorable recommendation to the City Council.

Developers are planning to divide a two-lot parcel at 204 and 212 W. Van Buren Ave. in half, creating a total of four separate lots, with an anticipated four-home development. The immediate area has a mixture of different uses, including housing, commercial space, offices and downtown parking accommodations.

The proposal, if approved, will mean smaller lot sizes — 4,790 square feet, versus the minimum 6,000 square feet under municipal code. Proponents cited a need to offer diverse housing options in Naperville as a rationale behind the project.

District 203’s co-curricular code of participation

The third time was a charm as a majority of Naperville School District 203’s board of education adopted a revised set of protocols for an amended co-curricular code of participation at its last meeting.

The board and administrators have had multiple lengthy conversations in the past month about the policy and how base standards should be applied against the infractions involved in sports and other co-curricular activities that are sanctioned by the district.

This year’s code is designed to mesh with the district’s broader values, according to administrators, and includes language on restorative practices for a more formalized, one-time opportunity to learn from an infraction in some instances. A third reading of the policy included language specifying bullying and hazing as punishable offenses, as well as protocols for misconduct investigations.