More heat, then storms | Latin (sub)URBAN Art Walk | Oak Cottage preservation

Extreme heat continues, with storms predicted for later today

The extreme heat continues today for the Naperville area, with a heat advisory in effect until 10 p.m. tonight. The heat index value may rise to 110 degrees this afternoon.

There’s also a hazardous weather outlook for today, with thunderstorms expected to move in this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the storms could bring damaging wind gusts and torrential rainfall, with the chance for flash flooding. Rain is expected to continue on Friday and Saturday.

Naperville City Council denies gas station owner’s U-Haul expansion proposal

A Naperville business owner’s request to expand his U-Haul rental operation on the premises of a Marathon gas station at 991 W. Ogden Ave. was voted down recently by the city council.

Concerns about the property’s appearance have been raised, though the owner said he has been making improvements.

Find out more about the proposal, and the concerns shared.

Naperville District 203 in talks with teachers for next contract

Officials in Naperville School District 203 are negotiating the next contract between the district and the teachers’ union, all while uncertainty remains about whether the district will pursue changes to the school day schedule through the proposed Innovative School Experience.

Find out more about the next steps toward a new contract.

Latin (sub)URBAN Art Walk this Saturday in downtown Naperville

The Latin (sub)URBAN Art Walk is taking place this Saturday, July 26, in downtown Naperville, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The free event, held by the Downtown Naperville Alliance in partnership with the DuPage Hispanic Alliance, showcases Latin art within a number of downtown shops and restaurants, with artists on hand to talk about their works. A map of participating locations is available on the DNA website.

There will also be hands-on activities like a community art project and sidewalk chalk drawing, live music and dance at the Paddleboat Quarry Concession patio, and an after-event celebration at Galeria Azul, 239 S. Jefferson, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

DuPage Forest Preserve seeking partner to help preserve Naperville’s historic Oak Cottage

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is looking for a partner to help it preserve the Oak Cottage, a farmhouse built in 1850 located within the Greene Valley Forest Preserve.

Recently the district hosted tours of the historic home for those who might have an interest in helping to restore and reuse the site.

Take a look inside the Greek Revival style farmhouse.