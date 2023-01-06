Moser Tower construction

After two years of repairs, Moser Tower’s Millennium Carillon bells will ring throughout the City of Naperville once again this spring.

The project was a structural rehab of Moser Tower, as the tower received concrete repairs, new waterproofing, and improved landscaping in the surrounding area. The project cost the city over $2 million and saw delays due to supply chain issues and problems with the attached cell transmitters.

The majority of construction on Moser Tower was completed during the fall of 2022. Once contractors finish the final list of improvements, the Naperville Park District will open the Moser Tower visitors center, allowing people to look onto the city from the tower’s peak.

Francesca’s Passaggio closes

Francesca’s Passaggio at 3124 S. Route 59 in Naperville has ceased operations. Founded in 1992, the Italian restaurant served cuisine from Rome and was part of Scott Harris Hospitality.

There are no current plans for a business to replace Francesca’s Passaggio at the Route 59 location.

The Scott Harris Hospitality also has several other restaurants including La Sorella di Francesca, Viasillies and Fat Rosie’s Taco and Tequila bar, all located in downtown Naperville.

First pediatric flu death

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) has reported the death of an adolescent after complications with influenza (flu) during the week of Dec. 24, 2022. To read more about the story click here.

Will County’s Eagle Watch

On Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting its annual Eagle Watch at Four River Environmental Education Center in Channahon.

The free event will give those an opportunity to see bald eagles soaring in the sky through spotting scopes assisted by a bird expert. The famous bald eagle, Victor E., will also be a part of a live presentation inside the education center. Those hiking the preserve’s trails can see bald eagles hunting and fishing for waterfowl on the Des Plaines River.

For more information about Eagle Watch, visit the Forest Preserve District of Will County website.