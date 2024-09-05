Naperville boy in Times Square video | Guns outside Topgolf | 9/11 remembrance event

Naperville boy to be shown during National Down Syndrome Society video in Times Square

An eight-month-old Naperville boy will be featured in a video from the National Down Syndrome Society played in New York City’s Times Square this Saturday.

Micah Schramm was one of more than 500 people with Down syndrome chosen to be shown in an hour-long presentation highlighting the diversity and beauty of people with the condition. He was selected from almost 3,000 entries and will be displayed on two screens in Times Square.

The video will include pictures of people from all 50 states and 14 countries, according to a news release from the National Down Syndrome Society. It will be played as a kickoff to the 30th annual NYC Buddy Walk.

The presentation will be live-streamed on Sept. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on the National Down Syndrome Society’s Facebook page.

Photo courtesy: A Mile with Micah

Guns repeatedly found outside Naperville’s Topgolf, despite proactive measures from police

The parking lot of a family-friendly attraction in Naperville has been a top destination for criminal activity over the past year.

Just outside Naperville’s Topgolf, local police have over the past year found numerous guns, sometimes in plain sight, in cars throughout the parking lot, with the most recent arrest taking place Aug. 30.

Learn about the more than 20 gun-related arrests outside Topgolf, and the proactive patrols from Naperville police to deter criminal activity in the area.

Naperville honors Judd Kendall VFW’s 125th anniversary with street redesignation

The Naperville City Council has redesignated Jackson Avenue as the “Judd Kendall 125th Anniversary VFW Memorial Parkway.”

The change came at the request of the VFW Post 3873, ahead of its 125th anniversary on Sept. 29. The dais approved the redesignation through the consent agenda at its Tuesday meeting.

In 1998, the city originally designated Jackson Avenue, from Washington Street to its end, as “Judd Kendall Memorial Way.”

Naperville to hold 9/11 remembrance event

The city of Naperville, in partnership with Naperville Responds for Veterans, is holding its annual 9/11 memorial event on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The ceremony will take place at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial behind the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St., with music from the Naperville Municipal Band starting at 5:45 p.m.

Read more about the remembrance event, and the history of the Shanower Memorial in Naperville.

Phlebotomy school planned for Naperville

A proposed specialized training school for phlebotomists has moved one step closer to reality after a favorable recommendation Wednesday from the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission.

Utah-based Phlebotomy Training Specialists (PTS) is seeking city approval to open a school in a 1,184-square-foot office space within a three-story complex at 1601 Bond St. If approved, Naperville would be the fourth Chicago-area PTS facility in the region, joining existing operations in Chicago, Palos Heights, and Schaumburg.

According to school representatives, the training facility would offer hands-on classes over 48 hours for people working in positions in blood banks, clinics, and hospitals. Commissioners had positive comments about the practice and ultimately gave a favorable recommendation for the school’s plans, which advances to the decision-making city council.

5th annual Summer Naperville Food Truck Festival on Sept. 7

The Summer Naperville Food Truck Festival is returning to Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More than 20 area food trucks will be on hand, along with live entertainment, including a Taylor Swift tribute band. There will also be a beer garden and a vendor village, featuring kid-friendly fun like a face painter and balloon artist.

General admission tickets are available through the Eventbrite website. There’s also an early eater ticket option to access the event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to Community Access Naperville, a nonprofit that provides programs for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

For more information about the festival, visit the Eventbrite website.