Naperville figure skater wins gold in France | Block 59 | Naperville shelter dog

Naperville figure skater wins gold at the French Cup

Naperville North senior Abbi Nelson, along with her teammates on Team Elite Senior/Team USA, took home a gold medal this weekend at the French Cup in Rouen, France.

The figure skating competition consisted of teams from all over the world. Nelson’s team took top honors in the Senior category. The final four was rounded out by a team from Canada in second place, a French team in third place, and a Dutch team in fourth. Nelson’s team represents US Figure Skating and at the moment is ranked #1 in the world.

Council proposes Block 59 Business District, with adjustments

Naperville City Council voted Tuesday to pass an ordinance proposing a business district for Block 59, after some adjustments were made from the initial proposal pitched in January.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. had asked for the business district for its Block 59 property, which stretches from Jefferson Ave. to Aurora Ave. to the immediate east of Route 59. Council asked the company to adjust its boundaries for the proposed business district. The new proposal excludes the northern portion of the site from the business district.

Properties within the newly proposed boundaries will have a 1% associated business district tax. Brixmor has a target goal of $13.4 million in sales tax revenue to cover infrastructure improvements, which it says will take 18 years to reach under the new boundaries. It’s planning a major redesign for the area including removing some buildings and adding a community lawn.

Council voted 6-3 in favor of the ordinance with the new proposal. A public hearing on the matter was set for February 21.

Sustainable Design Challenge for local high school students

DuPage County high school students can now register for the 17th annual Sustainable Design Challenge on April 18, hosted by DuPage County and SCARCE. Students have the opportunity to construct building and landscape models by working with environmental and water-friendly design practices.

The event gives students interested in studying sustainability, urban planning, architecture, and engineering a chance to learn more about those career paths. It also helps promote environmental and stormwater education within STEM curricula throughout the county.

Registration for the event is open through April 3. More information is available on the SCARCE website.

Naperville Police Department reminds everyone to drive sober

The Super Bowl kicks off this Sunday and the Naperville Police Department is reminding everyone to celebrate responsibly, and plan a ride home if you’re planning on celebrating with alcohol and/or cannabis.

If you’re the host of the party, the NPD says to help take care of the designated drivers and that “fans don’t let fans drive drunk.”

To celebrate safely, the NPD advises to:

Have a designated sober driver, or plan to use a ride service.

Contact police if you see an impaired driver on the road.

Take the keys away from a non-sober driver, and get them home safely

Even if you plan to walk home, if you aren’t sober ask a sober friend to accompany you home.

Buckle up.

Shelter dog accepted to search and rescue program

After arriving at the Naperville Area Humane Society as a stray from Southern Illinois, Brutus the dog is making a big move. He’s off to California, where he has been accepted into the Search Dog Foundation program, a nonprofit organization that trains shelter dogs in search and rescue.

Brutus was accepted to the program after trainers at NAHS took part in a phone interview and submitted eight videos of Brutus doing different tasks. They say his confidence, smarts, and outgoing nature made him a great candidate for the program.