Naperville man charged with fraud | D203 Golden Apple finalist | Candidate forums

Naperville man charged with cryptocurrency fraud

Two suburban men are the subject of federal charges in a cryptocurrency fraud investigation that led to a Secret Service raid Wednesday at Lisle’s S&P Solutions.

Reza Mehraban, 75, of Naperville, and William Suriano, 69, of Riverside, have been charged. Mehraban’s son was also arrested and charged in Miami.

The group is accused of using illegal Bitcoin kiosks to defraud eight victims in northeast Ohio, illegally doing business as Bitcoin of America.

Prosecutors said the three men began receiving illegal deposits in 2020 and accuse the group of transmitting roughly $250 million last year alone.

Applications accepted for Edward-Elmhurst Community Investment Fund

Not-for-profit and nonprofit charitable organizations are invited to submit applications to receive monetary awards from Edward-Elmhurst Health’s (EEH) Community Investment Fund.

The fund is meant to support programs whose mission aligns with EEH’s priorities both with enhancing community health and well-being and supporting local economic growth. Those include tenets such as advancing health equity, providing healthcare to underserved populations, preventing violence, and job development within the healthcare workforce.

The fund will allocate up to $5 million this year to community organizations. Applications can be found online and will be accepted until April 15.

New summer events at Anderson’s Bookshop

Anderson’s Bookshop is launching two new events this summer.

LITapalooza: A Literacy Love Fest for Educators & Authors will unite #kidlit authors and K-8 educators in a two-day event hosted by Neuqua Valley High School. The focus will be on community, learning, and celebrating all things literacy. It will take place June 20-21.

Young Adult Midwest (YAM) will be a gathering of authors, publishers, educators, and influencers in the young adult genre. It will start with a kick-off party on the night of June 21, with a full day of events to follow on June 22. Panels, book signings, and book sales will be included in the event, which will also take place at Neuqua Valley.

Tickets are now on sale for both events. More information is available on the Anderson’s Bookshop website.

Naperville teacher selected as Golden Apple Award finalist

Meadow Glens Elementary School teacher Brian Horner has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching. Learn more about the fourth and fifth-grade teacher’s nomination.

Naperville candidate environmental forums

Two upcoming Naperville candidate forums focused on environmental issues will be hosted at First Congregational Church, located at 25 E. Benton Ave.

The first event will feature city council candidates on Wednesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. Mayoral candidates will participate in the second event on Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

Both forums are sponsored by the Greater Naperville Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, First Congregational Chuch, and the Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force (NEST). The events will be live-streamed and recorded on the NEST YouTube.