Naperville native takes part in American Idol | Mayor, council inauguration | NCC Poms win National Championship

Naperville native takes part in American Idol

Naperville native Cora Laux recently got to be a part of season 21 of ABC’s “American Idol.”

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan gave Laux a “yes” in her audition, which sent the Naperville North High School graduate to Hollywood. She was eliminated from the competition during the duet challenge portion.

Though none of her performances aired on ABC, Laux, who is now a college student in Virginia, said she was, “filled with so much gratitude from the entire experience.”

Naperville Mayor, City Council inauguration

The City of Naperville will host an inauguration ceremony for its newly elected mayor and city council members on Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. at the Naperville Municipal Center, located at 400 S. Eagle Street.

Scott Wehrli will become the new mayor of Naperville, succeeding Steve Chirico, who opted not to run for a third term. Wehrli will serve a four-year term as a member of the nine-person city council.

Incumbent Patrick Kelly and newcomers Allison Longenbaugh, Josh McBroom, and Nate Wilson will sit on the Naperville City Council. All will serve four-year terms. Departing council members include Paul Hinterlong, Theresa Sullivan, and Nicki Anderson.

Loaves & Fishes Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Loaves & Fishes Community Services is partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers and the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association for the 31st Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13.

Residents are encouraged to put non-perishable, healthy, unexpired food items in a bag by their mailbox that day. Donations will be collected and sent to Loaves & Fishes. During the 2022 Naperville Stamp Out Hunger Drive, more than 40,000 pounds of food was collected to support local families seeking grocery assistance.

For more information about the food drive, visit the Loaves & Fishes website.

Benedictine’s inaugural LeadHERship Summit

More than 100 women came together on Thursday for the first-ever LeadHERship Summit. Check out the highlights from the inspirational event at Benedictine University.

North Central wins DIII Poms National Championship

Earlier this month, the North Central College dance team competed in the 2023 College Classic National Championship in Orlando and took home the DIII Poms National Championship for a second consecutive year.

The Cardinals dance team also made program history by taking second place in the DIII Jazz category.