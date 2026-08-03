Naperville natives sign MLB contracts | Local on American Ninja Warrior | Transportation survey

Naperville natives Tanner Mally and Colin Barczi sign MLB contracts

Two former Naperville stars on the diamond, Naperville North alum Tanner Mally and Naperville Central grad Colin Barczi, recently put pen to paper, signing contracts to play Major League Baseball.

The San Francisco Giants selected Mally in the 17th round of the 2026 MLB draft, while Barczi signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Chicago White Sox.

Learn more about the hard work that earned them the offers.

Naperville native Andrew Pickert competes tonight on American Ninja Warrior

Naperville native Andrew Pickert will compete on Monday’s “American Ninja Warrior,” airing on NBC at 7 p.m.

The 18-year-old college student advanced to tonight’s central regional final after earning his spot in the central regional qualifying round that aired on Monday, July 20. He finished the course with a time of 01:07:53.

Pickert started watching “American Ninja Warrior” when he was 6 years old and began training when he was 10.

DuPage seeks input on demand response transportation services

DuPage County is seeking input on its demand response transportation services.

The county’s division of transportation has teamed up with the Regional Transportation Agency for LinkUp DuPage, a county-wide study on flexible public transport options that operate on demand. These include services such as Ride DuPage, dial-a-rides, Pace Paratransit, and Pace On-Demand.

Residents can take part in an online survey through Aug. 17 to provide their input. Those who take part have the chance to win one of two $100 Visa gift cards.

District 203 officials provide year-end academic achievement report

Naperville School District 203 officials recently provided an end-of-school year report on student achievement data at a board of education meeting.

The report focused on student achievement data from an assessment program that indicated students continued to outpace state and national averages in the areas of proficiency and growth.

Read more about the assessment results, and what district leaders had to say about the numbers.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

August 3 – National Night Out: Movie Night Kick-Off at the Fry Family YMCA.

August 3 to 8 – Beetle Mania – Free Nature Discovery Day at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

August 4 – Farmers Market at Naper Settlement

August 4 – National Night Out, events at various neighborhoods around Naperville

August 4 – Golden Days: Corn Husk Flower Workshop at Naper Settlement

August 4 – Totally Taylor at The Morton Arboretum

August 4 – River Sounds at Naperville Jaycees WiFi Park

August 4 – Carillon Recital series – Jess IP at Rotary Hill Millennium Carillon

August 5 – Adult Hike with a Naturalist at Wildflower Park

August 5 – McCormick House Guided Tour at Cantigny

August 5 – Arbor Evenings – Valius at The Morton Arboretum

August 5 – Trivia Night at 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr.

August 6 – Build a Beast at Naper Blvd. Library

August 6 – Naperville Architecture Walking Tour at Naper Settlement

August 6 – Sips Around the States: Pacific Pour at Cantigny

August 6 – Rock the Block with Hillbilly Rockstarz at Block 59

August 6 – Summer in the Parks – Classic Broadway at Ranchview Park

August 6 – Naperville Municipal Band – Dianne Hutchison’s 50th Anniversary at Central Park

August 6 – Rhinestone Cowgirls at Lakeside Pavilion

August 7 to 8 – Loteria Nights at The Morton Arboretum

August 7 – The Giant Bubble Show at Block 59

August 7 – Candlelight: 90’s Unplugged at Wentz Concert Hall

August 7 – Summer in the Parks – Classic Broadway at Naperville Community Concert Center

August 7 – A Night at the Movies – GOAT at Rotary Hill

August 7 – Candlelight: Long Live the Rocks Legends at Wentz Concert Hall

August 8 – 5th Avenue Farmer’s Market at 200 E. 5th Ave.

August 8 – Thrive Outside Wellness Adventure at The Morton Arboretum

August 8 – Junior Tour De Naperville at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park

August 8 – Hometown Picnic at Naper Settlement

August 8 – Naperville Children’s Business Fair at Wentz Science Center Front Lawn

August 8 – Moldova Sport Fest 2026, Settler’s Park

August 8 – K-POP Demon Hunters Concert at Fox Valley Mall

August 8 – Naperville Community Fireworks Show at Frontier Sports Complex

August 8, 9 – The Big Bounce America at Cantigny

August 8, 9 – Veggiefest at Danada South Park, Lisle

August 8, 9 – Illinois Vintage Fest at the DuPage County Fairgrounds

August 8,9 and 15,16 – Walking Play – A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Morton Arboretum

August 9 – Naperville Sunrise Rotary’s Rotary Ride at 3460 Lacross Lane

August 9 – Naperville Neighborly Day in Downtown Naperville

August 9 – Music on the Farm at McDonald Farm

August 10 – Coffee & Conversation: Inside City Leadership at Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce