Naperville resident wins on Jeopardy! | Winter weather advisory | Playground renovations

Naperville resident wins on Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard

Naperville resident Erin Portman appeared on ABC’s Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard Friday, Jan. 19, and came out victorious.

The Plainfield East High School English teacher won $20,200 in the competition’s quarterfinals, securing a spot in the semifinals, which will take place from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31.

The winner of Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard earns a spot on the show’s Tournament of Champions and $100,000.

This was Portman’s third time appearing on the show, having appeared during regular play last January. She came out as the winner in her first game, earning $31,201.

Photo courtesy: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Winter weather advisory for Naperville and surrounding areas

The Naperville area is under two winter weather advisories from the National Weather Service (NWS): one that runs until noon today, the other starting later this evening.

The first advises that the region will see a wintry mix of precipitation, making travel hazardous.

The second lasts from 9 p.m. Monday evening to 9 a.m. on Tuesday. During that time, forecasters are predicting periods of freezing rain, bringing ice accumulations of up to a quarter-inch, and combined snow and sleet accumulations of up to one-half-inch Slippery road conditions are expected for the Tuesday morning commute. Drivers are warned to slow down and use caution while traveling.

Registration opens for NPD’s Spring Citizen Police Academy

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) is accepting applications for its Spring 2024 Citizen Police Academy. The free, 10-week course begins on Wednesday, March 6, and runs every Wednesday night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. until May 8. Classes will be held at the NPD, 1350 Aurora Ave.

The Citizen Police Academy allows residents to learn about the day-to-day operations of the NPD. The course includes classes, discussions, and hands-on demonstrations including the special response team, investigations, and forensics.

Applications are due by Tuesday, Jan. 31, with spots filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration forms and more information about the Citizen Police Academy can be found on the NPD’s website.

Naperville parks receiving playground renovations in 2024

At last Thursday’s park board meeting, Naperville Park District staff announced the parks that will be getting playground equipment renovations in 2024.

The parks receiving improvements are:

Arbor Way

Arrowhead Park

Central Park

Frontier Sports Complex (Central)

Oakridge Parkway

South Pointe Park

Spring-Field Park

Winding Creek Park

Residents will be able to complete play equipment surveys. Results will be used to help staff decide what playground equipment to install.

Purchase orders will be presented to the park board in the first quarter of this year, and construction projects will be presented at future meetings.

Naperville high schools receive awards for their literary arts magazines

Three Naperville high schools’ literary arts magazines received awards from the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE).

The NCTE’s 2023 Recognizing Excellence in Art and Literary Magazines (REALM) awards were given to literary magazines created by students with the support of their teachers.

Naperville Central High School’s The Icarian and Neuqua Valley High School’s The Essence: Chiaroscuro received “REALM First Class” honors. Naperville North High School’s Vertigo Literary and Art Magazine received “Superior” honors.