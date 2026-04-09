Neuqua renovation begins | Naperville high ranking | FP Movement coming to Naperville 

Neuqua Valley HS officials break ground on major renovation project

Neuqua Valley High School and Indian Prairie School District 204 officials, along with construction contractors, celebrated the start of renovations at the school with a groundbreaking on Tuesday.

The project will create additional classrooms, labs, offices, and collaborative workspaces, allowing freshmen who have been attending class at the school’s Birkett Center since 2003 to return to the main building.

Learn more about the upgrades coming to the school.

Naperville named among top 5 best places to live in the U.S.

For the second time in less than a month, Naperville has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., this time ranked at No. 4 in a list of 100 in a new report from Livability.

Find out what scored it the spot and some other cities that made the list.

Free People’s FP Movement coming to downtown Naperville

FP Movement, an activewear division of Free People, is coming soon to downtown Naperville at 215 S. Main St., according to the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

The brand, established in 2012, carries items like yoga pants, sports bras, and athletic shorts, in contrast to parent brand Free People’s generally bohemian-style catalogue.

FP Movement is expected to open later this spring, just a few months after Free People opened downtown at 55 South Main St.

Mark Leipart to be next principal of Highlands Elementary School

The Naperville School District 203 school board has approved Mark Leipart to be the next principal of Highlands Elementary School. He’s currently serving as principal at Henry Puffer Elementary School in Downer’s Grove School District 58.

“Really excited to meet the students, staff, and families of the Highlands community,” Leipart said at the board meeting Monday night. “Just really pumped to get in there and start building those relationships and doing my part to continue the tradition of excellence that has preceded me.”

Leipart will replace Dr. Lora Nowicki as principal starting with the 2026-27 school year.

Benet softball alum Sam Schilf deals on the mound for North Central

Former Benet Academy softball standout Sam Schilf is now serving up pitches at North Central College, where she is currently in the middle of her senior season.

She’s off to a strong start this year, earning two straight CCIW Pitcher of the Week awards in early March.

Learn more about her time on the mound and how family played a part in her college selection.