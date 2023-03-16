New affordable housing committee | Arbor Day Tree Sale | Dave Wentz Memorial Blood Drive

DuPage County committee to address affordable housing issue

The DuPage County Board has created a new ad-hoc County Board committee, whose focus is to work on the issue of affordable housing within the county.

DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy announced the formation of the committee on Tuesday.

It will meet monthly, starting off with a series of educational sessions to better define what’s affordable, and take a closer look at what effect current policies have on development opportunities. It will also take a look back at the efforts of previous boards on the matter, and see what resources may be available.

$2.5 million was allocated by the DuPage County Board’s Finance Committee in February to begin a program to address affordable housing issues within the county.

City of Naperville’s Arbor Day Tree Sale starts March 20

The City of Naperville will start its online Arbor Day Tree Sale on March 20.

Available for purchase are 34 different types of container-grown trees, 381 in all. They range in price from $25 to $60, with varieties such as maples, oaks, and elms.

The online sale will run for four weeks, ending at 5 p.m. on April 14, or whenever all the trees have been purchased, whichever is first. Tree pick-up will take place by scheduled time slots on April 22 at the Public Works Service Center at 180 Fort Hill Drive.

Also available for pick-up that day will be rain barrels. Those may be ordered by a mail-in form by April 14, or online prior to April 16. Part of the proceeds from rain barrel sales will go to the Conservation Foundation.

NACC holding State of Naperville Real Estate event

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) will hold its annual State of Naperville Real Estate event on Tuesday, March 21.

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico and Naperville Development Partnership President Christine Jeffries will be on hand to discuss economic development updates on the real estate front from 2022, and what opportunities or obstacles might be coming in 2023. There will also be a Q&A session.

The event will be held at the Yellow Box Community Christian Church at 1635 Emerson Lane from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Registration information is available on the NACC website.

Naperville North student wins state at IWCOA wrestling tournament

Although the IHSA wrestling season has been over for weeks, the IWCOA freshman/sophomore wrestling tournament concluded over the weekend with schools of all class sizes competing.

Naperville North sophomore Tyler Sternstein won the State championship, finishing in first place at 120 pounds.

Magomed Nurudinov of Neuqua Valley had a fourth place finish at 220 pounds.

Elias Gonzalez from Waubonsie Valley took fifth place at 135 pounds.

Henry Rydwelski of Naperville Central finished in seventh place at 170 pounds.

Dave Wentz Memorial Blood Drive

The Rotary Club of Naperville is holding a blood drive this April in honor of Dave Wentz.

Wentz was an active member of the rotary and a former Naperville city councilman who donated blood regularly. He’s noted for helping to build the relationship between the Rotary Club of Naperville and the American Red Cross. Wentz died on January 4, 2021 at the age of 57.

The Dave Wentz Memorial Blood Drive will be held on Monday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center at 305 West Jackson Avenue. Appointments can be made on the Red Cross website with sponsor code Naperville Rotary, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.