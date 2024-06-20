New Tesla charging stations | Fire Department CART program makes huge difference | Summer photo contest

Plans for a new Tesla charging station

Tesla’s plans for a new charging station within Naperville advanced Wednesday after the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave a favorable recommendation to the decision-making City Council.

The electric vehicle manufacturer is planning to install 20 charging stations, with associated equipment, in portions of an existing parking lot within a shopping center at 2724 Showplace Drive. The specific site is on the northwest corner of Route 59 and Cantore Road and on the east side of Showplace Drive.

Tesla’s plans require a few technical amendments from municipal code, in relation to the specific property. However, city officials have backed the plans, noting an overarching goal of having more EV charging stations within the community.

Community Advocate Response Team makes “huge difference” in Naperville, fire chief says

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis gave an update on the Community Advocate Response Team (CART). The pilot program was created in 2022 and launched full-time as a 24/7 unit in 2024 to respond to “non-emergency calls” such as mental health, senior care issues, and drug and chemical dependencies.

Pukaitis said CART responded to 285 incidents in the first quarter of 2024, and 178 patients did not require transport to the hospital. City documents say the team spends 25% more time with patients compared to other units as they seek out “root issues” during non-emergency calls.

The fire chief said CART has conducted 302 follow-ups with patients to ensure they’re finding “long-term solutions” for their problems.

City Council to discuss NCTV17 funding in August

The Naperville City Council will resume its discussion of funding contributions to Naperville Community Television 17 late this summer, based on a directive given at Tuesday’s meeting. The plan in motion comes on the heels of a staff report that was generated on future funding options for the nonprofit news organization.

Learn more about what was discussed at the meeting.

District 203 renews OrganicLife agreement for food service

Food services provider OrganicLife will continue serving meals to students attending schools in Naperville District 203 in the upcoming year, based on a vote taken at Monday’s board of education meeting.

District 203 first inked an agreement with OrganicLife a year ago, meaning this is the second year the provider will provide meals. The total contract in the 2024-25 school year clocks in at $4.5 million, representing a 5% increase. An estimated $395,421 in assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will offset some of the cost.

The board also set meal prices for the coming school year, representing a 10-cent-per-meal increase for students not on a free or reduced meal plan for breakfast.

DuPage forest preserve summer photo contest is underway until Sept. 2

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County invites residents to participate in its “Preserved for You” photo contest.

DuPage County has over 26,000 acres of woodlands, prairies, wetlands, and waterways, which helps with water quality, flood control, wildlife habitats, and physical and mental well-being. Residents can share their pictures online, and show what they admire most about the DuPage forest preserves.

Participants can submit photos in the categories of Plants, Wildlife, and People, Places & Things to Do. Prizes are available, in addition to a “Voters Choice” winner.