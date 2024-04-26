Nike Sports Complex renovations | Will Wagner helps in Little 500 win | WONC spring cleaning drive

Grant funding for Nike Sports Complex

The Naperville Park District is preparing a grant application that could help fund several improvements at the Nike Sports Complex. The work coincides with the development of a master plan for the popular amenity.

At Thursday’s park board meeting, district staffers discussed the application to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant program. The funds could go toward several specific projects at the Nike site.

Among them: playground renovations, converting baseball fields to synthetic turf, and renovating existing tennis and pickleball courts. Further details will be shared at upcoming park board meetings.

Naperville native Will Wagner helps the Black Key Bulls win the 2024 Little 500

Naperville native Will Wagner helped his team take home the Little 500 trophy at Indiana University last weekend, crossing the finish line in first place at the largest collegiate cycling race in the country.

Modeled after the legendary Indianapolis 500, the Little 500 is a 200-lap bicycle race where over 30 teams made up of four riders per team ride around the track at Bill Armstrong Stadium in front of nearly 20,000 students, alumni, and fans.

Find out more about Wagner’s road to victory at the historic bike race.

D203 Board of Education wrangles over conference attendance

Naperville School District 203’s Board of Education discussed the balance between the cost of funding conference travel, which sometimes extends beyond Illinois, and the benefit of networking and attending informational seminars.

No firm decisions were reached but several board members gave impassioned responses to their particular views on the topic.

Read more about the school board’s discussion on conference attendance.

New irrigation system at Naperbrook Golf Course

A 34-year-old irrigation system at the Naperbrook Golf Course is slated to be replaced later this year, based on preliminary details shared at Thursday’s park board meeting.

Naperbrook’s existing irrigation system was first installed when the course was constructed in the early 1990s and has been deemed obsolete and failing after several recent malfunctions.

District officials indicated two bids for the work were opened earlier this month, and a contract is in the process of being presented to the park board for approval. The board budgeted $2.65 million for the project, and much of the work is expected to take place from Aug. 1 to Nov. 15 of this year.

North Central College radio station holds spring cleaning drive

WONC, the North Central College award-winning radio station is running a spring cleaning drive to support Sharing Connections of Downers Grove.

They are looking for clothing, kitchen items, small appliances, furniture, and other donations to help those in need. Items can be dropped off at Oliver Hall, 232 E. Chicago Avenue, until May 3.

Weekend weather outlook

Friday will start off with partly cloudy skies and a high of 62, but showers and wind gusts will enter the Naperville area in the afternoon and stay during the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout Saturday, and wind gusts will be as high as 35 mph, with a high of 75. Stormy conditions are likely to return on Sunday, with a high of 74.

Keep up to date on your daily forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.