Nothing But Victory exhibit | 2 free summer music series | Just for Kids Fishing Derby

Cantigny unveils ‘Nothing But Victory’ D-Day exhibit

On Thursday, Cantigny Park unveiled its new outdoor exhibit which pays tribute to D-Day, fittingly revealed on the 80th anniversary of that historic day.

“Nothing But Victory” is a sculptural, experiential display that reflects some of the trek Allied soldiers took at Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944.

Take a look at the exhibit and learn more about how it came together.

Kickoff for Concerts in Your Park this Sunday, June 9

The Naperville Park District’s Concerts in Your Park series kicks off this Sunday, June 9.

The free summer music series brings live performances to various parks in the Naperville area on six different Sunday nights, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The first will feature Karla and the Phat Cats, performing at Queensbury Greens, 1520 Brookdale Rd.

Other performances are slated for June 23, June 30, July 14, July 21, and July 28. For a full rundown of artists and park locations, visit the Naperville Park District’s website.

Music on the Farm this summer at Naperville’s McDonald Farm

Also bringing a summer music series to Naperville this year is the McDonald Farm, 10S404 Knoch Knolls Road.

The family-friendly, free performances for Music on the Farm will start on Sunday, June 9, with the Bree Gordon Band performing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests are invited to bring blankets or a lawn chair along with some refreshments. This Sunday the Wild Fries food truck will be on hand, and there will be cookie sales by nook & crumb.

Additional performances are set for July 14, August 11, and September 15. Information on the artists performing at each can be found on the Conservation Foundation’s website.

Vocational school seeks amendment to city’s zoning code

On Wednesday, the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission directed city staff to prepare an amendment to the municipal code for the allowance of a for-profit vocational school in areas with an industrial district zoning designation.

An operation known as Phlebotomy Training Specialists recently sent the city correspondence, seeking the amendment. The operation’s proposed location within Naperville was not included in the letter. The city currently only allows nonprofit vocational schools to operate in industrial-zoned districts. Commissioners will take up the zoning amendment proposal at an upcoming meeting.

Opening night for BrightSide Theatre’s Jesus Christ Superstar production

Tonight marks opening night for the BrightSide Theatre production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The musical, created by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, has a sung-through score with rock roots, telling the story of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ.

Performances will take place the weekends of June 7, June 14, and June 21 at the Theatre at Meiliey-Swallow Hall at North Central College, 31 E. Ellsworth St. Ticket information and performance times can be found on the BrightSide Theatre website.

Just for Kids Fishing Derby on Sunday at Blackwell’s Silver Lake

Young anglers are invited to head out to Silver Lake at the Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville this Sunday, June, 9, for the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s Just for Kids Fishing Derby.

Those 15 and under can take part in the competition, which has four different age divisions, and three species categories. Forest preserve district fishing experts will provide some fishing tips, with an award ceremony for the biggest catches wrapping up the event.

The free event takes place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration can be done in advance online, or onsite the day of the derby.

Naperville Sports Weekly Award Show this Sunday

The annual Naperville Sports Weekly (NSW) Award Show airs this Sunday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m., to wrap up season 17 of NSW.

This year’s award show will highlight local athletes in six categories:

Team of the Year

Male Athlete

Female Athlete

Newcomer

Most Improved Team

Top Ten Plays

The season-ending celebration can be found on Channel 17 and the NCTV17 website. The final NSW Play of the Month poll of the season is now underway, with voting closing at noon on Monday, June 10.

Weekend Weather Outlook

The lead-in to the weekend starts strong, with sunny skies on Friday and a high of 73 degrees. Saturday holds the chance for some showers, with a high of 72 degrees.

The skies will clear again on Sunday, with sunshine returning and a high of 74.

Keep up to date with your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.