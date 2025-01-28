Park district awards | Council candidate forum | Remembering Doug Erwin 

Naperville Park District racks up awards at annual park district conference

The Naperville Park District had a strong showing at the 2025 Illinois Association of Park Districts (IAPD)/Illinois Park and Recreation Association (IPRA) Soaring to New Heights Conference hosted in Chicago from Jan. 23 through Jan. 25.

It racked up awards for both individual accomplishments, as well as for one of its facilities. Find out more about the honors it received.

CAWA and AIANA to host Naperville City Council candidate forum

Chinese American Women in Action (CAWA) in partnership with Alliance of Indian Americans of Naperville (AIANA) will host a Naperville City Council candidate forum on Saturday, March 8.

The event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the community room at the Nichols Library, 200 W. Jefferson Ave. All eight candidates in the race for the four open council seats will be taking part.

The public is invited to attend, and asked to register online.

Remembering NFD EMS Division Chief Doug Erwin

Naperville Fire Department EMS Division Chief Doug Erwin died Saturday, Jan. 25, at the age of 52.

Erwin had served with the department for 20 years. He had started his career as a Bedford Park firefighter and would become assistant chief of the Tinley Park Fire Department.

The Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois (AFFI) have activated the AFFI Honor Guard for his services. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home in Tinley Park, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tinley Park.

District 203 seeks outside help with nurse shortage

A third-party contractor will temporarily fill a 0.2 full-time equivalency nursing position that has been unfilled in Naperville School District 203, following a favorable vote cast at its board of education meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Prolonged efforts to fill the part-time position have been unsuccessful through traditional hiring practices, according to district officials, which prompted the third-party proposal.

The arrangement requires a change to the existing contract between District 203 and the Naperville Unit Education Association (NUEA), the union that represents school nurses. The district and NUEA have agreed to the temporary arrangement.

Local teams head to competitive dance state meet

Two local teams are heading to the competitive dance state meet this weekend. Naperville North finished third at the Sycamore 3A sectional with a score of 92.17.

Benet Academy won the Maine East 2A sectional with a score of 88.73. The teams will compete in the prelims on Friday in hopes of being one of the 12 teams advancing to the finals on Saturday.