Peace Officers Memorial Day | Grow Your Own Teacher signing event | Woman of the Year

NPD commemorates Peace Officers Memorial Day

On Monday, the Naperville Police Department commemorated Peace Officers Memorial Day, recognizing law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

In a ceremony held outside the Naperville Police Department, police officials remembered the 226 law enforcement officers who died while serving their communities in 2022. Eight of those honored were from the state of Illinois. The ceremony included remarks from Mayor Scott Wehrli, a moment of silence, a bagpipe performance of Amazing Grace, and a commemorative wreath.

The event also marked the start of National Police Week, a national week of recognition for fallen officers.

slate photo courtesy: NPD

D204 holds first-ever Grow Your Own Teacher signing event

At last night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education meeting, the district held its first-ever “Grow Your Own Teacher” signing event.

The district honored and celebrated over 50 graduating students involved with the program, who plan to enter the field of education. Students took a seat at the front of the room, with district officials announcing their college of choice as students signed their letters of intent. Afterward, the students had a chance for photo ops, to commemorate the occasion.

New principal announced for Owen Elementary School

Also at last night’s meeting, the IPSD204 board approved Heather Whisler as the new principal of Owen Elementary School.

Whisler has been the principal of Grand Prairie Elementary School in Joliet since 2017. She takes over as principal of Owen Elementary School from Ken Bonomo, who is retiring after this school year.

Bonomo was honored at the meeting with a proclamation, noting his many years in the education field, along with his past service as principal at both Welch Elementary School and Cowlishaw Elementary School.

D203 class size policy remains under review

Naperville School District 203 officials continue to review changes to a class size policy, which has gone through several iterations in recent months.

At Monday’s board of education meeting, administrators presented a draft that simplified prior versions of the policy. At a base level, it states the board’s aspirational goal is to have class sizes in the range of 20 to 30 students, consistent with applicable data. But the latest markup also states courses with class sizes of under 15 students might still move ahead.

Additionally, a new provision in the policy directs administrators to annually provide a report on enrollment counts early in the school year. The board could take action on the policy at an upcoming meeting.

Nicki Anderson named AAUW Naperville Woman of the Year

The Naperville area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has named Nicki Anderson as its 2023 Woman of the Year. Learn more about Anderson and why she was chosen for the honor.