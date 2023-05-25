Ramsay’s Kitchen to open Tuesday | James Holzhauer Jeopardy! Masters champion | Naperville Memorial Day Parade

Ramsay’s Kitchen to open on Tuesday

The wait is almost over for the opening of Ramsay’s Kitchen in downtown Naperville. The restaurant is set to open to the public on Tuesday, May 30.

The new local offering from celebrity and multi-Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay has been months in the making. The menu will feature some of Ramsay’s favorite dishes from around the world. But the décor will highlight both the chef’s British heritage, as well as some of Naperville’s history.

Ramsay’s Kitchen will be able to fit up to 160 guests. It will include a bar, lounge, main dining area with views into the kitchen, private dining area, and a seasonal patio.

Ramsay’s Kitchen at 39 W. Jefferson Avenue will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations can soon be made on the Ramsay’s Kitchen website.

James Holzhauer is the first-ever Jeopardy! Masters Champion

Last night, Naperville native James Holzhauer won the first-ever Jeopardy! Masters competition. Find out more about his win and the special shout-out he gave to Naperville on the show.

DuPage County Launches Grant Program for Small Nonprofits

DuPage County has a new grant program that will assist small nonprofits throughout the area.

The Small Agency Grant Program provides grants that are less than $25,000 to county agencies providing programs and services within the areas of economic development. To be eligible for the grant program, agencies must be a 501(C)(3) organization, have an annual revenue of under $300,000, and complete an application stating what the funds will be used for. Applications are now being accepted and will remain available for submission until July 23.

The DuPage County Board allocated more than $1 million for the program, with funds distributed among the six County Board districts evenly. More information can be found on the DuPage County website.

Two local fleet services rank among the top 25 in the Americas

Two local fleet services have been named among the “100 Best Fleets in the Americas”, according to a ranking from the National Association of Fleet Administrators (NAFA). The City of Naperville Fleet Services placed at No. 20, while the DuPage Forest Preserve came in at No. 23.

Fleet services consist of vehicles and equipment that can assist either city or forest preserve staff. This year marks the 10th straight year the City of Naperville has been ranked in the top 100 and the third straight inside the top 20.

You can find the entire top 100 list on the NAFA website.

95th annual Naperville Memorial Day Parade on Monday

Memorial Day is on Monday and Naperville has a full schedule of activities and ceremonies that you can be a part of. Find out more about the schedule and who is involved in the 95th annual Memorial Day Parade.