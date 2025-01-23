Residents speak out on electric contract | D203 funds emergency repairs | Valentine’s cheer for seniors

Community members speak out over Naperville’s potential electric utility contract extension

Community members filled the council chambers at Tuesday night’s Naperville City Council meeting to voice concerns about Naperville’s potential contract extension with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA).

The city began purchasing electric power from IMEA back in June 2011. The current contract runs through 2035, but IMEA officials are seeking a 20-year extension to 2055. IMEA is asking the city to decide on the contract extension by April 30.

Learn more about the objections of the “Say No to Coal” consortium, and how council members responded.

District 203 funds emergency repairs after furnaces malfunction

Naperville School District 203 is allocating $49,726 toward an emergency, unanticipated expense aimed at solving a problem that set off a carbon monoxide alarm on two separate occasions this month within the district office.

Administrators on Tuesday indicated an investigation into the matter revealed elevated levels of carbon monoxide had been emitted within the building due to two malfunctioning furnaces. The incident prompted fire department-initiated evacuations to ensure employee safety.

The emergency expense will cover the cost of replacing the pair of aged furnaces, which were deemed beyond repair.

Youth Jazz Ensemble of DuPage to compete in New York City

The Youth Jazz Ensemble of DuPage has been selected as one of the 30 high school bands to compete in the 30th annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival.

The event will take place on May 7 to 11 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Historically the competition had been a three-day event with 15 bands, but this year it’s been extended to five days, with double the number of bands competing. There will be two rounds of competition, with the final concert and awards presentation taking place at the Metropolitan Opera House.

There will be 27 bands from across the country and three international contenders taking part. They were selected from the record 127 schools that applied this year. Events from the festival will be streamed on the Jazz Live site.

The Youth Jazz Ensemble of DuPage has 30 members…with three from Naperville Central High School, one from Naperville North High School, and one from Neuqua Valley High School.

DuPage Care Center invites public to help spread Valentine’s cheer with balloon donations

The DuPage Care Center in Wheaton is inviting the public to help them spread some Valentine’s Day cheer amongst their residents.

For a $5 donation, community members can have a balloon sent to one of the center’s residents, to be delivered on Valentine’s Day.

It’s a promotion that in the past has seen nearly 1,000 balloons on site in the halls and in rooms, bringing smiles on a holiday that’s all about love. Balloons may be purchased through the DuPage Care Center Foundation’s website through February 13. Money raised will go to the Resident Recreation Fund at the center.

DuPage County Master Gardener Community Seed Swap this Saturday

Area gardeners are invited to take part in the inaugural DuPage County Master Gardener Community Seed Swap, held by the University of Illinois Extension. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 25, at the DuPage County Extension office, 1100 E. Warrenville Rd., Suite 170, Naperville.

The free event invites growers to bring seeds of any variety – whether vegetable, flower, herb, or native plant – to then trade with other gardeners. Seeds may be dropped off ahead of time which is preferred, or brought the day of the event. Packets should be labeled and seeds fresh, and not from any F1 hybrids.

More information about the event along with registration information can be found on the University of Illinois extension website.