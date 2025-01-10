Savannah Guthrie appearance | Park police radio upgrade | Amazing Book Challenge

Savannah Guthrie coming to Naperville to discuss new children’s book

NBC “Today” show co-anchor and New York Times bestselling author Savannah Guthrie will be coming to North Central College’s Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave., on Friday, Feb. 21, to discuss her new children’s book.

The picture book, “Mostly What God Does is Love You,” celebrates sentiments of togetherness, compassion, and kindness through the message of God’s love. At the event, Guthrie will discuss the book with New York Times bestselling author Kate Bowler.

Registration is required, the cost of which includes a pre-signed copy of Guthrie’s book. There will be no photo or signing line. The event was coordinated by Anderson’s Bookshop.

Naperville Park Police upgrade radios

The Naperville Park District Park Police will soon upgrade its mobile radio system, following a vote at Thursday’s Park Board meeting. The transition, expected to last a year, will cost $95,287.19, with an additional 3% contingency included in the board’s approval.

In a memo to the Park Board, Park Police Chief Steven Schindlbeck indicated the district’s current aging radio network, OpenSky, is on the verge of obsolescence. In place of OpenSky, the district will have the P25 land mobile radio system through Motorola.

According to information in Schindlebeck’s memo, the upgrade will give the park district the ability to continue communicating with the City of Naperville’s Police Department, as well as local fire, public works, and public utility departments.

District 203 backs Vision 2030 plan

The Naperville School District 203 board of education on Tuesday approved a long-range planning document that outlines a series of ambitious goals in public education across Illinois. Vision 2030 was assembled with input from administrators and board of education members across Illinois — including two within District 203.

Vision 2030, first discussed at a board meeting last month, has a number of goals and objectives wrapped up within it, all around the theme of, as the document states, “fulfilling the promise of public education in Illinois.”

At its core, the planning document centers around four concepts: keeping students safe, keeping high-quality educators in front of students, enhancing post-secondary success and improving measurement of what is working.

Sign-up open for the Naperville Public Library’s 2025 Amazing Book Challenge

With the new year comes the start of the Naperville Public Library’s 2025 Amazing Book Challenge.

Participants are invited to read or listen to one book from each of 12 different categories throughout the year. The first step is to sign up online or at one of the three library locations and pick up a bookmark at one of the adult services desks. Then it’s time to start reading, logging each book as it’s completed either online or in person at the library, earning either a button or magnet featuring the finished category. Progress can also be noted by coloring in the appropriate category on the bookmark.

Once a title in each of the 12 categories has been logged, participants will get a Naperville Public Library tote bag and be entered into an end-of-the-year drawing. No library card is required to take part. Reads must be logged by Dec. 31, 2025

Behind-the-scenes tours of Urban Stream Research Center on Saturday

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is offering a behind-the-scenes look at its Urban Stream Research Center on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The center is located at Blackwell Forest Preserve, off Butterfield Road in Warrenville. It’s Illinois’ first freshwater mussel conservation center, where ecologists work to help restore aquatic ecosystems. Also raised at the site are the federally endangered Hine’s emerald dragonflies.

Tours will take place each half hour from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and cost $5 per person. Limited spots are available online or by calling 630-933-7248.

Will County Forest Preserve holds Eagle Watch event Saturday

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting its 2025 Eagle Watch event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 S Walnut Ln., Channahon.

The free event will offer live bird presentations, guided hikes to catch a glimpse of the eagles in the area, family crafts, and a scavenger hunt. Presentation times and more information are available on the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s website.

Eagles have made a strong return to the area…get an update on the latest round of eaglets that hatched last year in the preserves.