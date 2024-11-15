Sentencing for Naperville man’s murder | Park district indoor space needs  | COD open house

Mother and son sentenced in 2018 murder of Naperville man

A mother and son have been sentenced for their roles in the 2018 murder of Naperville resident Michael Armendariz.

Candice Jones, 44, and her son Ernest Collins, 28, both appeared Wednesday in DuPage County court for sentencing after being found guilty of their crimes in 2023.

Find out their sentences, and learn how the two schemed against Armendariz with another accomplice.

Naperville Park District’s indoor space needs assessment

Indoor aquatics, more services on Naperville’s south side and enhanced programs for seniors were among some of the key takeaways in the Naperville Park District’s recently completed indoor recreation space needs assessment. Officials unveiled the report at Thursday’s park board meeting.

The assessment has been a months-long process that spanned much of 2024. District officials gathered resident feedback through multiple avenues, including focus groups and surveys. There are looming questions about implementing some of the potential recommendations, including the overall cost. A bond referendum could be pursued.

The park board could vote on the assessment document at its next meeting on Dec. 12. From there, further community outreach efforts could take place next year to drill down on the various recommendations, and an exploration of partnerships could get underway.

Will County residents get more than $2.7 million in federal aid for storm damage

Will County residents received more than $2.7 million in aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance Program for storm damage incurred from July 13 to 16.

Federal assistance for the severe weather incident which spawned seven tornadoes within the county opened up on September 20, after President Joe Biden signed a major disaster declaration for the region. Officials say more than 2,500 applications for assistance have been filed.

The application window closes on November 19. Additional help is available through the U.S. Small Business Administration, officials said, in the form of low-interest disaster loans.

College of DuPage holding Fall Open House on Saturday

The College of DuPage is hosting a Fall Open House from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 16, at its Physical Education Center Arena, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn.

Prospective students and their families can speak with more than 60 program representatives to get a better idea of the college offerings. Student support resources like financial aid, registration services, club information, and career guidance will also be available at the event, along with application assistance.

The event is free but registration is required.

Roots and Routes presentation at Nichols Library

The Alliance of Indian Americans of Naperville Area (AIANA) is holding Roots and Routes, a panel presentation highlighting the stories of five Asian Americans, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Community Room at the Nichols Library, 200 W. Jefferson.

The featured panelists are DuPage County Board member Lucy Chang Evans, author Sonali Dev, artist Rich Lo, tech entrepreneur Trisha Prabhu, and environmental scientist Prakasam Tata. The five will talk about how their life journeys were impacted by Naperville social and cultural institutions.

The event is free and open to the public.