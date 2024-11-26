Small Business Saturday | Holiday tree installed | Santa comes to your neighborhood

A proclamation for Small Business Saturday

The Naperville City Council paid tribute to the hundreds of small businesses within the community through a proclamation presented at its latest meeting. The recognition comes in advance of Small Business Saturday, which this year lands on Nov. 30.

The council’s proclamation notes that 68 cents of every dollar spent at a small business within the U.S. stays within the local community. It is estimated more than a hundred small businesses operate within Downtown Naperville alone, with scores more in other areas of the city.

Naperville Park District’s Winter Program Guide available Nov. 27

The Naperville Park District’s 2025 Winter Program Guide will be available online on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The guide offers information on winter programs, winter and spring break camps, youth spring soccer, and park district preschool information for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Registration for residents for winter programs starts at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, with nonresidents able to sign up starting Thursday, Dec. 5. Registration for Spring Naperville Youth Soccer and Premier Soccer League launches at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 10 for girls, and Dec. 11 at noon for boys.

More information on the guide is available on the Naperville Park District’s website.

Dandelion Fountain tree brings holiday spirit to Naperville Riverwalk

A summer staple of the Naperville Riverwalk has been transformed for the holiday season.

On Monday morning, Naperville Park District staff installed the Riverwalk’s Dandelion Fountain holiday tree. The artificial tree covered in lights is located in the Civic Plaza, right at the corner of Webster Street and Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville.

Learn more about the park district’s team effort to help Naperville get in the holiday spirit.

New look Warriors Hockey Club begins a quest for repeat

The Warriors Hockey Club enters the season fresh off its fourth AHAI Combined Division State Championship, but they will take the ice this season with major changes around the program.

The Warriors have joined forces with Wheaton West Hockey Club. After decades as rivals, students from Wheaton North and Wheaton Warrenville South are now playing alongside their former opponents from Metea and Waubonsie Valley.

Hear from the new-look Warriors as they aim to defend their Blackhawk Cup title.

Santa’s Sleigh Tour returns to Naperville

Santa Claus will soon depart from his home at the North Pole for a 12-night, 80-neighborhood tour of Naperville.

Starting on Saturday, Nov. 30, Old St. Nick will ride his sleigh through a group of neighborhoods each night, waving to all the good children and families. The sleigh tour will wrap up on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

You better watch out on the Santa’s Sleigh Tour website to make sure you don’t miss the holiday fun come through your neighborhood!