St. Patrick’s festivities | Walgreens burglary | Daylight saving time

St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Naperville this Saturday

Naperville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off on Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m. at Naperville North High School.

The parade will head down Mill Street, then through parts of downtown Naperville, before ending at Naperville Central High School. The annual event is run by the West Suburban Irish. This year’s parade will feature more than 90 entrants.

NCTV17 will be live-streaming the parade both online and on our channel.

Prior to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be the Naperville Sunrise Rotary’s St. Paddy’s Day 5K, hosted by the Naperville Running Company. The start time is 8 a.m. at Centennial Beach.

Runners are encouraged to dress in green, with a $100 prize given to top costume. This is the 15th year for the race, proceeds for which support a number of local charities.

Registration can be done online or on race day up until 7:55 a.m.

Naperville man accused of Walgreens burglary, causing up to $10K in damage

A Naperville man who was already behind bars for one alleged crime is now being charged with the Feb. 23 burglary of the Walgreens at 63 W. 87th Street in Naperville.

Authorities say Ronald Rueckheim, 55, has been charged with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property.

Find out more about the burglary and why Rueckheim was already being held at the DuPage County Jail.

FDA warns cinnamon offered at some Naperville stores was contaminated with lead

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a safety warning Wednesday about several cinnamon brands – some of which are sold at Naperville stores – which were contaminated with lead.

The FDA’s list included Patel Brothers’ Swad Cinnamon Powder, and Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon, available at both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.

Find out more about the contaminated products, which have been removed from those businesses’ shelves.

New businesses and I-88 corridor addressed at 2024 Naperville State of the Real Estate

New shops and restaurants, pickleball, a tenant for a long-vacant former Dominick’s, and an eye on developing the I-88 corridor were all covered during the 2024 Naperville State of the Real Estate event hosted on Wednesday by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce.

This was Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli’s first time hosting the event and Naperville Development Partnership President Christine Jeffries’s last time, before her retirement.

Learn more about the many new businesses slated to come to town.

Oscar viewing experience offered this Sunday at The Matrix Club

The Matrix Club, 808 S. Route 59, is offering a special Oscar viewing experience for Sunday, March 10.

Guests are invited to watch the ceremony on a giant LED screen in the venue’s Matrix Room, while enjoying a three-course dinner with champagne.

The event will start at 4:45 p.m., and be kicked off with a concert by Ocean’s Rat Pack. Tickets are $175 per couple. Reservations can be made by calling the event space at 630-581-7200 or 630-869-9100 (after 3 p.m.).

Spring forward with daylight saving time this weekend

It’s almost time to spring forward! Daylight saving time takes effect this weekend. Clocks should be set an hour ahead for the change at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10.

Fire officials remind the public this is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Weekend weather outlook

The weekend gets off to a wet start with rain forecast all day Friday, finally tapering off in the early hours of Saturday. Friday’s high will be 46 degrees.

Saturday the Naperville area will see partly cloudy skies and an expected high of 45. The sun will come out Sunday, with a high temperature of 47. Then the work week starts another round of warmer temps, with a high of 62 on Monday.

Keep an eye out on your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.