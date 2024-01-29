Star athletes return to Central | Child pornography arrest | Dining for a Cause

Naperville Central welcomes back notable athletic alumni including Candace Parker and Nicky Lopez

It was a weekend of homecomings for some notable athletic alumni from Naperville Central.

WNBA all-star Candace Parker came back to her alma mater on Saturday, Jan. 27, to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of her girls’ basketball team’s back-to-back state championships. She was joined by other former teammates from those historic seasons. Take a look at some of the highlights from the celebrations.

The night before, Chicago White Sox player Nicky Lopez joined three other former Redhawk athletes along with one legendary coach for their induction into the Naperville Central Athletic Hall of Fame. Learn more about all the honorees and the ceremony.

Naperville man arrested on child pornography charges in Lisle

A Naperville man has been arrested on child pornography charges in Lisle, according to the Lisle Police Department.

Kevin Carroll, 38, has been charged with five counts of child pornography. Authorities say images and videos containing child pornography were allegedly found on Carroll’s cloud storage account.

He is in custody at the DuPage County Jail until his next court appearance on Feb. 20. Lisle police noted that this was the second person they had arrested for child pornography in January.

SixtyFour – Wine Bar & Kitchen to host Dining for a Cause

SixtyFour – Wine Bar & Kitchen, 123 Water St., Suite 105A, is holding its annual Dining for a Cause event starting Tuesday, Jan. 30.

On most Tuesdays through April 30, 50% of dining revenue made between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. will be given to an area nonprofit.

For the full schedule of which nonprofit is featured each Tuesday, visit SixtyFour – Wine Bar & Kitchen’s website.

The Morton Arboretum’s Chocolate Weekend set for Feb. 3 and 4

The Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL-53 in Lisle, is hosting its annual Chocolate Weekend from Saturday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 4.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Arboretum attendees can sample and shop for chocolate treats from more than 18 participating vendors. Access to Chocolate Weekend is included with general admission.

The Arboretum will hold a Chocolate Weekend preview for members only on Friday, Feb. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available online.

More information about Chocolate Weekend can be found on the Arboretum’s website.

Award-winning flutist to perform with DuPage Symphony Orchestra on Feb. 11

Award-winning flutist Adam Sadberry will join the DuPage Symphony Orchestra (DSO) for a performance on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave.

Sadberry and the DSO will play Aram Khachaturian’s Flute Concerto. The DSO will also perform Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 3 in D Major,” known as “The Polish.”

For more information about the concert, or to purchase tickets, visit the DSO’s website.