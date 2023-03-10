State of the City | Former NCTV17 volunteer wins Hollywood award | Dog adopted after 372 days

State of the City

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico delivered his eighth and final State of the City address yesterday. The speech’s theme was “what does it mean to be a bright light for a person, business, or community?”

The Mayor said, “In Naperville, being a bright light means being a place where people have big dreams and encouraging everyone to lend a helping hand.”

The State of the City was presented to the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce at Wentz Hall on the North Central College campus.

The mayor commended city council and staff for helping him implement his three financial principles: passing a structurally balanced budget, improving services in a cost-effective way, increasing cash reserves, and reducing debt.

Chirico said one of his proudest accomplishments was increasing diversity on city boards and commissions since 2015. He also applauded the city’s strong response to challenges in the community, such as COVID-19, natural disasters, and the calls for social justice.

Chirico considered serving as the city’s mayor to be a “privilege,” and had no doubts he’ll continue to see a “better Naperville” for years to come.

Former NCTV17 volunteer wins Hollywood award for cinematography

Former NCTV17 volunteer and Naperville resident Carl Herse recently won one of Hollywood’s top awards for cinematography.

On March 5th at the 37th annual American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) Awards, Herse received top honors in the Episode of a Half-Hour Series category for “Barry – Starting Now” streaming on HBO/HBO Max.

Earlier this year, Herse was nominated for an Emmy for Director of Photography for the same series.

Herse’s interest in television began at NCTV17 in the summer of 1997 when he attended a class and created a show called “Dwayne’s World.” His first camera job was to film an Olympic hopeful at Seven Bridges in Woodridge.

Valley schools candidate fair & forum

Metea Valley and Waubonsie Valley students are teaming up to host a candidate fair & forum on Wednesday, March 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Metea Valley High School, located at 1801 N. Eola Rd. in Aurora.

The schools will welcome two of the three Naperville mayoral candidates, at-large alderperson candidates for Aurora, and all three candidates for the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board.

During the forum, candidates will introduce themselves and answer questions from student leaders. Afterward, candidates will have tables in the library to meet and greet community members and students.

The Morton Arboretum named Center for Species Survival

The Species Survival Commission of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has named both The Morton Arboretum and the Shedd Aquarium as Centers for Species Survival. Learn more about the new designation for the two organizations.

Dog adopted from Naperville Area Humane Society after 372 days

A three-year-old dog named Major has found his forever home after 372 days at the Naperville Area Humane Society (NAHS).

Major was adopted by a semi-truck driver who had adopted another dog seven years ago from the NAHS, according to a report by ABC7 Chicago. That dog recently passed away, and the driver missed having a companion with him on the road.

Major had originally been rescued with his brother from Quincy, Illinois. The two were saved from euthanasia. Shelter officials say Major has taken to his new life on the road with enthusiasm, able to jump out of the truck by himself, and snuggling with his new owner at night in the cabin.