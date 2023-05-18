Supreme Court denies gun ban injunction | Riddlebox | G.L.O.W. 5K

U.S. Supreme Court denies request to block Naperville and Illinois weapons bans

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the request from a Naperville gun shop owner and the National Association for Gun Rights for an injunction to halt the enforcement of both the city of Naperville and the state of Illinois’ assault weapons bans. Read more about this decision from the country’s highest court.

Riddlebox planning second location in Naperville

Riddlebox, which has been providing escape room-style entertainment to about 12,000 people annually in Naperville, is planning a second location in the city, citing success at its existing location at 620B W. 5th Ave.

On Wednesday, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave a favorable recommendation to have Riddlebox occupy a 2,241-square-foot space on the second story of a multi-tenant downtown commercial building at 125-127 S. Washington St.

French-themed café Le Chocolat du Bouchard and manicure salon Sis Nails occupy the complex’s first floor and will remain at their respective locations. The commission’s favorable recommendation advances to the city council.

McAlister’s Deli to open another store on Chicago Avenue

A vacant bank building within Naperville could be repurposed into a deli, based on a proposal the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission also heard at Wednesday’s meeting.

McAlister’s Deli received preliminary approval from commissioners to open a store for pick-up orders at 1296 E. Chicago Ave. A West Suburban Bank branch previously occupied the building sitting on the property. It would be remodeled, based on the plans discussed.

The existing McAlister’s Deli operation in Naperville at 2911 95th St. will remain, based on the plans. The commission’s recommendation also moves to the city council for a final vote.

Registration opens for NPD’s youth academy

The Naperville Police Department is accepting applications for a six-week Youth Academy that begins on June 15 and runs every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through July 20. The free classes will be held at the NPD, located at 1350 Aurora Avenue.

The Youth Academy helps high school students gain a working knowledge of the NPD. The six-week course will include classes, discussions, and hands-on demonstrations including the special response team, police canines, and more.

Applications are due by May 31, with spots filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration forms and more information about the Youth Academy can be found on the NPD’s website.

G.L.O.W. 5K in honor of Jeanine Nicarico takes its last lap

This Saturday will be the last G.L.O.W. 5K in honor of the late Jeanine Nicarico. Learn about the more than two-decade history of this Naperville community race.