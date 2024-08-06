Tax fraud scheme | Will County Clerk accepts new job | Remembering Tim Lavery

Naperville man sentenced to four years in prison for $25 million tobacco excise tax fraud scheme

A Naperville man was sentenced to four years in federal prison for his role in a large-scale tobacco excise tax fraud scheme.

The sentencing stems from a scheme involving the movement of over $25 million worth of other tobacco products (OTP) across multiple states, using warehouses in Illinois, Nevada, and California.

Find out more about the fraud, including how much defendants owe in restitution.

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry to become Joliet’s new City Clerk

Former Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry has accepted an offer to become the new City Clerk of Joliet.

The position with the city became open earlier this year when the previous clerk assumed the role of Deputy City Manager.

Staley Ferry was elected Will County Clerk in November 2018 and served in that role until her resignation on July, 31. Joliet City Manager Beth Beatty made the final hiring decision, noting Staley Feery’s experience and qualifications in a news release.

As Will County Clerk, Staley Ferry helped modernize the office with new voting equipment, implemented an automated Vote By Mail program, and expanded early voting locations.

She’ll begin her new role on Aug. 21.

Naperville Central football and baseball star Tim Lavery dies at 45

Former Naperville Central High School star athlete Tim Lavery died July 28 in Colorado at the age of 45.

Lavery excelled as a two-sport athlete at Naperville Central, helping lead the Redhawk football team to the Class 6A Final in 1995 as a quarterback, in addition to pitching for the baseball team from 1994-1996.

After high school, Lavery played both baseball and football at the University of Illinois, before solely focusing on baseball after his freshman year. He launched his professional career as a baseball player with the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, but after an injury he transitioned to the medical device industry, specializing in complex spine treatments.

A celebration of Lavery’s life will be held on August 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Bolingbrook Country Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive, Bolingbrook, IL. No cause of death was noted in Lavery’s obituary.

Naperville School District 203’s mission statement

Naperville School District 203 officials are considering a change to the mission statement as a part of a multi-pronged series of reviews revolving around student achievement and preparedness for the breadth of options available, post-graduation.

This spring, a cross-section of District 203 students, parents and guardians, community members, staff and administrators took part in a planning exercise, Profile of a Learner, which was aimed at looking at student success in an ever-evolving world.

Ultimately, Profile of a Learner participants narrowed in on five key themes, which could be incorporated into a modified mission statement: adaptability, communication, critical thinking, a learner’s mindset and global citizenship. The board will act on potential changes to the mission statement on a later date.

14th annual Half Century Club Days of Glory soccer tournament returns

For a 14th year the Days of Glory soccer tournament, hosted by the Half Century Club, returned to the Wheatland Athletic Association fields.

The annual two-day event brings together hundreds of players aged 50 and up from around the world to compete in the game.

Watch a recap of the event, and hear from some of the players.