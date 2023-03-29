Taxi driver convicted of sexual assault | DuPage health director retiring | Vietnam War Veterans Day

Taxi driver from Naperville found guilty of sexually assaulting passenger

A taxi driver from Naperville was found guilty Tuesday of sexually assaulting a female passenger in Naperville in 2017.

The incident took place July 9, 2017, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office. The victim and a friend got a ride in a taxi driven by Sandeep Arora as they left a Naperville establishment. The victim was in the front seat, with her friend in the back. After the friend was dropped off, Arora drove away, then sexually assaulted the victim, ripping off some of her clothes and leaving bruises and marks on her body. He later pulled over and assaulted her again. She eventually was able to get free, and reported the incident to police the following morning.

Arora, 48, faces between twelve to sixty years in prison. His sentencing will be June 15.

DuPage County Health Department Executive Director to retire

DuPage County Health Department Executive Director Karen Ayala will be retiring from her position on June 30.

Ayala made the announcement at Tuesday’s DuPage County Board meeting.

Ayala has served in the executive director role since 2014, leading the county through the COVID-19 pandemic. She first joined the health department in 2007.

Ayala says she and her husband plan to move to Texas this summer. The board of public health has started a search for a new director, with hopes to have one named in time for a smooth transitional period before Ayala exits.

Improvements planned for Ron Ory Community Garden Plots

The Naperville Park District is planning some improvements to the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots.

At the park board meeting on Thursday, Planning Director Eric Shutes reviewed some of the proposed upgrades such as permeable-paver parking spaces by the plots, drainage improvements, and raised planting beds to accommodate those with disabilities. More parking and better lighting are also being considered.

The park district surveyed residents for help in determining its improvement plans at the site.

Naperville North student receives Corey Walgren Memorial Trophy

Naperville North High School senior Max Carsello was recently named the recipient of the 2023 Corey Walgren Memorial Trophy and scholarship.

The honor is given to a varsity player of the Naperville North Huskies Hockey Club at the end of each season, to a member who exemplifies the spirit of Huskies hockey. The recipient is someone who encourages his teammates, displays exemplary sportsmanship, and supports teammates on and off the ice. Carsello was noted as a “true team motivator and friend to all,” in a social media post from the hockey club.

The trophy and scholarship are named in honor of Corey Walgren, a former member of the Huskies hockey team who died by suicide in 2017.

Vietnam War Veterans Day commemorated today

Today marks the 50th anniversary of when U.S. Armed Forces officially exited Vietnam. To commemorate the occasion, a ceremony will be held at Naperville’s Veterans Park at 303 E. Gartner Road at 10:30 a.m. Vietnam era veterans will be honored by local veteran groups.

The event is open to the public.