Topgolf lot gun-related arrest | Park board petition packets | Olmec Trails scavenger hunt

Latest gun-related arrest at Topgolf lot brings total to 22 within a year

The arrest of a Chicago man in the parking lot of Topgolf, 3211 Odyssey Court, on Friday brings the number of gun-related arrests at that location to 22 within a year.

Edward Lamont Coffey Jr., 29, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card, possession of cannabis of more than 10 but less than 30 grams, and unlawful possession of cannabis by passenger, according to DuPage County Court records. A spokesperson for the Naperville Police Department said Coffey failed to store 10 to 15 grams of cannabis in his car in a “childproof, sealed or odorless container,” according to officers.

Officials say Naperville police were in squad cars in the Topgolf parking lot, when one of them saw Coffey leaving a white Mercedes SUV smoking what they said appeared to be cannabis. Approaching him on foot, their investigation led to a search of the car, which led to the discovery of a 9mm handgun in a backpack, authorities said. Police say Coffey did not have a Concealed Carry License (CCL), and his FOID card was suspended.

Coffey’s next court date is Sept. 3.

Petition packets for Naperville Park District Board of Park Commissioners election

Petition packets for the 2025 Naperville Park District Board of Park Commissioners election will be available starting Friday, August 16. Interested candidates can pick up packets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Park District Administration Building at 320 W. Jackson Ave.

The upcoming April 1, 2025 election will see four board positions up for grabs, with newly elected commissioners serving four-year terms. The seats currently held by Rhonda Ansier, Mary Gibson, Leslie Ruffing, and Alison Thompson will expire in April 2025, while Chris Jacks, Rich Janor, and John Risvold will continue serving their terms through 2027.

Candidates must be age 18 or older and have been residents of the Naperville Park District for at least one year before the election.

First human case of West Nile virus in Will County reported in 2024

Illinois health officials have reported the first human case of West Nile virus within the county this year. According to a news release from the Will County Health Department, the person afflicted is a resident in their 70s, who became symptomatic in July.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IPDH) said this brings the total of human cases reported in the state this year to five.

West Nile typically causes flu-like symptoms, though eight out of 10 infected don’t experience any symptoms. A smaller amount, one in 150 infected, develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system, with those over 60 or with certain medical conditions like cancer, hypertension, and diabetes being at greater risk.

Health officials say the best defense against West Nile is prevention against mosquito bites, as infected mosquitoes carry the disease. Residents can “Fight the Bite” by practicing the three R’s:

Reduce exposure by sealing up doors and windows and removing standing water from your property.

exposure by sealing up doors and windows and removing standing water from your property. Repel mosquitos by using insect repellant with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, and wear light long-sleeved shirts, long pants and shoes and socks if outdoors.

mosquitos by using insect repellant with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, and wear light long-sleeved shirts, long pants and shoes and socks if outdoors. Report any spots where you see long-standing water like ditches or flooded yards to the local health department

DuPage County awards $1.03 million in new DCTP grants

The DuPage Community Transformation Partnership (DCTP) will award $1.03 million in new Immediate Intervention grants, following action taken at Tuesday’s DuPage County Board meeting.

A total of 16 grants were awarded to various nonprofit groups in three separate categories: food insecurity, housing instability and mental health and substance use disorder.

The DCTP was established in 2022 through a partnership between the DuPage County Board and the DuPage Foundation. At the time of its inception, the program was established with $10 million in grant funds, awarded in increments over time, to support social service nonprofits.

Olmec Trails scavenger hunt on Goosechase

There’s a new interactive component to the “Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy” outdoor exhibit which has been on display throughout DuPage County for the past couple months.

The Mexican Cultural Center-DuPage, in partnership with several other groups, has created a scavenger hunt on Goosechase based around the 33 giant stone heads. Those interested in taking part can download the app, and then get together a team of four to five people to solve clues and tackle challenges, for a chance to win prizes.

The scavenger hunt runs through October. It can be found on Goosechase by searching “Olmec Trails.”