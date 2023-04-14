Westlake takes on K2 | Three men accused of stealing 6k in jewelry | Spring Wine Walk

Naperville’s Lucy Westlake takes on K2

Naperville’s Lucy Westlake will continue her mountain summiting journey in June, as she’ll head to Pakistan to climb K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.

If she reaches the top, she’ll become the youngest person to achieve this feat. Last year, Westlake became the first American woman to reach the peak of Mount Everest. K2 is known to be much more dangerous to climb than Everest.

But Westlake’s climbs aren’t just to set records. She’s also on a quest to help fight climate change and plans to collect ice and snow samples on K2 to help with studies in those efforts. This is the first expedition to gather this type of data.

Previous climbs have been opportunities for Westlake to help raise awareness about the global water crisis. This time around she’ll have filmmakers from TopTop Studio recording both her climbing and climate-saving efforts for a documentary.

Three men accused of stealing $6k in jewelry from Naperville couple

Three Cook County men have been accused of using a contaminated water ruse to steal $6,000 in jewelry from an elderly couple in Naperville. Find out more about the April 11 incident.

Will County creates interactive road construction map

The Will County Division of Transportation (WCDOT) has launched an interactive online map that will track the progress of 2023 road construction and repaving projects across the county. The new Construction Projects Interactive Map will help drivers avoid roads under construction, and plan their routes accordingly.

The map will be updated throughout the year to include information about each project, including its estimated start date, anticipated traffic impact, estimated duration, and current project status. It can be found on the WCDOT’s website.

Park District & NCC archaeology fieldwork

The Naperville Park District and North Central College (NCC) have combined forces to create an archaeology fieldwork program. An agreement was finalized at Thursday’s park board meeting.

NCC students will complete controlled archaeological studies to help further understand the cultural and historical significance of park sites throughout Naperville. Though the site list is still being finalized, Park District Executive Director Brad Wilson said a portion of Knoch Knolls Park will be part of the studies.

Depending upon class enrollment, fieldwork for NCC students could begin as early as this spring.

Spring Wine Walk tickets on sale April 17

Tickets for the Downtown Naperville Spring Wine Walk will go on sale Monday, April 17 at 10 a.m.

The event will be held on Sunday, June 4 from noon to 5 p.m. Ticketholders can stroll through downtown Naperville enjoying wine and food tastings at various shops and restaurants. They will also receive a souvenir wine glass to bring with them to the 13 participating businesses.

Proceeds from the Spring Wine Walk will benefit the Naperville Woman’s Club. To learn more about the event, visit the Downtown Naperville Alliance website.