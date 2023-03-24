Wil-O-Way Playground Renovation | Tobacco & Nicotine Citations | Free Cone Day

Wil-O-Way Commons Playground Renovation

Renovations are ahead for the Wil-O-Way Commons playground.

At their meeting Thursday night, the Naperville Park Board awarded a $135,040 contract to Innovation Landscape, Inc. for new play equipment and poured-in-place surfacing. The surfacing was recommended by the Park District Risk Management Agency, as Wil-O-Way’s close proximity to the DuPage River makes it more likely for the area to flood compared to other parks. Other updates will include new picnic tables and benches and a picnic shelter for shade.

A total of $340,000 is allocated in the 2023 Capital Budget for the Wil-O-Way Commons Renovation project. The project is expected to begin this spring, with hopes of completion by the summer.

NPD Tobacco & Nicotine Citations

12 businesses recently received Naperville City Ordinance citations for selling tobacco and alternative nicotine products to minors under the age of 21. They are:

Dr Lungzzz, 2728 W 75 th St. #114

Food Plus, 351 E Bailey Rd

Mobil (Casey’s), 20 E Ogden Av

Mobil, 1280 W Ogden Av

SHO Mart, 1303 Plainfield-Naperville Rd

Smoke O Vapor, 686 S Route 59

Smoke XL, 1003A W Ogden Av

Smokes N Vapes, 760 N Route 59 #108

Smokers Choice, 803 E Ogden Av

Smoky Brothers, 2811 Patriots Ln #105

Speedway, 631 N Route 59

U Smoke, 931 E Ogden Av

The compliance checks were conducted by the Naperville Police Department on March 15 and 16. 76 businesses were checked.

Young Adult Art Contest

The Naperville Woman’s Club will be holding its 2023 Young Adult Art Contest this April. The contest is open to high school students in Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204.

A variety of artwork is eligible for the contest, including two-dimensional artwork whether drawn, painted, or created with collage or mixed media; computer art or photography, or three-dimensional works like pottery, sculpture, or even jewelry.

The works will be judged by members of the local art community at the Artist Reception and Awards Ceremony at the Naperville Woman’s Club on Friday, April 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three winners in each category, as well as best of show. And one participant will receive a $600 scholarship to be used toward either an art camp or class.

More information is available on the Naperville Woman’s Club website.

Chicago Blackhawks visit Cowlishaw Elementary School

Yesterday, members of the Chicago Blackhawks organization visited Cowlishaw Elementary School. The visit consisted of hockey mini-games, read-alouds, a pep-assembly, Blackhawks themed decorations and a surprise appearance from Tommy Hawk. Take a look at some of the fun.

Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day on April 3

On April 3, Ben & Jerry’s Naperville Scoop Shop will continue a company tradition dating back over forty years, hosting Free Cone Day at its Water Street location in downtown Naperville.

Ben & Jerry’s will serve free cones from noon to 8 p.m., with some scooping help from Naperville firefighters. The free event will also feature raffles, music, and face painting for kids. Donations that come in during the event will be given to Naperville Professional Firefighters for a Cause.