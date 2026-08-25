Will County Flock cameras allowed | Jamba, Auntie Anne’s coming | Storm tax relief

‘Flock cameras’ can stay on Will County highways in Naperville

The Will County Board has approved intergovernmental agreements that will allow several municipalities — including Naperville — to place or keep license-plate-reading cameras, widely known as Flock cameras, along county highways.

Read more about concerns voiced at the meeting and what local law enforcement had to say on the matter.

Jamba, Auntie Anne’s collaboration to open in Naperville

A new Jamba and Auntie Anne’s co-branded store is coming to Naperville’s Westridge Court.

The smoothie and soft pretzel brands will open the collaborative location on Sept. 17.

Find out more about what’s coming at the new Naperville spot.

DuPage, Will residents eligible for severe storm tax relief

The Illinois Department of Revenue will offer disaster tax relief for residents and businesses in 15 counties, including DuPage and Will, after severe storms on July 27 and Aug. 9-11.

Read more about how to apply for relief.

Naperville Mobile Crisis Intervention Team brings new approach to police response

The Naperville Police Department has launched a new effort to improve its response to mental health, domestic violence and missing persons calls, among others.

The Mobile Crisis Intervention Team includes a specially trained sergeant, officers, clinicians and a K9, working together to help those in crisis.

Learn more about why the team was created and what they do.

IPSD 204 poet honored in Gwendolyn Brooks contest

Indian Prairie School District 204 student Nihira Vuppula has been named one of 26 from Illinois to be honored during the 2026 Gwendolyn Brooks Youth Poetry Awards competition.

The 10th annual poetry contest for students in kindergarten through senior year of high school received a record 1,063 submissions this year — among them a poem by Nihira, a Cowlishaw Elementary student. Nihira’s poem “The Copper Secret” was chosen as a grade-level winner and will be among those read on stage during an awards banquet on Sept. 19 in Chicago.